The new X-Men spinoff New Mutants has been fielding critiques from movie reviewers since it premiered on Friday, Aug. 28, but Maisie Williams isn't letting it rain on her parade. Maisie Williams' response to a negative New Mutants review couldn't be more perfect. Here's how the actress clapped back at a particularly scathing write-up.

After premiering in theaters on Friday, Aug. 28, critics have been sharing their commentary on the long-awaited spin-off of the X-Men franchise. The film infamously spent years in development hell before finally being released this year. Unfortunately, the horror flick about young mutants has not gotten a very kind reception. Its initial reviews have earned the movie a disappointing Rotten Tomatoes score of 31% as of Sunday, Aug. 30, and Forbes critic Scott Mendelson went so far as to dub it "the worst X-Men movie ever."

But Williams, who stars in New Mutants as the werewolf-like mutant Rahne, didn't let the bad reviews discourage her. The actor cheekily responded to the Forbes review on social media. In a Twitter post, the actress wrote, "Sounds like a must see! Get your tickets now!" Her tweet as the perfect way to poke fun at the situation, and plenty of fans chimed in to support the sentiment in the comments.

The film follows a group of young people discovering their mutant abilities, with Williams starring as Rahne Sinclair/Wolfsbane. The film was originally set to premiere in February 2018, but it got pushed back years after Disney and Fox went into merger talks. New Mutants was then rescheduled to premiere in April 2020, but due to the coronavirus pandemic, the film once again got pushed back to the end of August.

While the film is now finally out in theaters, many fans are still cautious to go out and see it, since everyone still needs to be careful due to the ongoing pandemic. In an Aug. 27 interview with Variety, Williams shared that she hopes fans stay safe if opting to head to the theater.

I just hope that people wear masks and that cinemas are clean. I know there is quite an intense cleaning that happens in between films anyway. So I would hope that the extra precautions can be knitted in fairly easily to the viewing schedule. But I just hope people are safe. If people don’t feel comfortable, don’t go watch it. It’s going to come out on DVD at some point, you can watch it then.

Theaters have made mask-wearing mandatory, and there are safety precautions you can check out on websites like AMC's.