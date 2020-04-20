If you were wondering how she feels about her ex Peter Weber's latest romance, Madison Prewett's TikTok comment about Kelley Flanagan says it all. The comment in question took place on a video Prewett posted to her TikTok account alongside Weber's other exes from his season of The Bachelor: Tammy Ly, Mykenna Dorn, Kelsey Weier, Kiarra Norman, and Deandra Kanu. In the video, Prewett and the other ladies are recording their hilarious rendition of what Prewett dubbed "Bach Girls get ready — quarantine style." The whole thing is hilarious and worth a watch but where the real tea gets spilled is in the comments section. In the epic exchange, a fan asked Prewett “where is Kelley” and she replied, “With our ex lol.” Mic drop.

Oh, and just when you thought things couldn't possibly get more shady, Ly reposted the video onto her Instagram alongside the caption, “Featuring: women who are too good for Peter lol.”

ICYMI: Weber was previously in quarantine with Flanagan, though he's since left. He explained the perks of his bond with the Bachelor Nation alum to Nick Viall on the podcast The Viall Files. "She's always been supportive of me. Long story short, I wasn't working so I thought I'd go out there [to Chicago] and spend some time with her, take her mind off some [family] things. This was right when everything was starting to hit with the quarantine stuff... and it kind of just became a thing where we've always gotten along really well, and had really good chemistry," Weber told Viall. "We just enjoy each other's company. I just decided to quarantine up here with Dustin [Kendrick] as well."

That being said, the two are not officially dating. "Are we dating? No. Do I love spending time with her? Absolutely. We're not dating. Could I see that in the future? Yeah, of course. I'd be extremely lucky and very happy if that happened," Weber told Viall. "Of anyone, I'm the last person that needs to rush into any kind of relationship. I just had an engagement that didn't work out. I just was trying to pursue things with another woman that didn't work out. That's why right now, I'm just taking it really, really slow."

Here's to hoping the couple is able to tune out the shade and do whatever's best for them.