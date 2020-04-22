After throwing some major shade his way during her April 21 appearance on Kaitlyn Bristowe's Off the Vine podcast, Madison Prewett has been liking tweets about her being over Peter Weber. ICYMI: Prewett put Weber on blast for texting her about getting back together just two days before he was infamously spotted out in Chicago with Kelley Flanagan. “He had texted me two days before. And [then] he texted me after it had been out for a couple days,” she said. “He sent me this long, long text, kind of explaining himself, but not really. Just kind of sharing the current situation or whatever. I was very kind back, I was just like, ‘Look, this doesn’t affect anything for me, like, we went our separate ways, it’s not like I lost something here.’ I guess, but I told him kind of what I’m saying. What I’m confused about Peter is two days ago you were telling me how much you loved me and wanted to get back together and now you’re with the one person that was my best friend. It just feels a little hurtful.”

Weber was not a fan of what Prewett had to say and responded to a clip of her interview posted by @bachelornationscoop by tagging Prewett and writing, "you’d think you’d have a little more respect for this situation given we both know there’s more to the story…"

He then apparently proceeded to unfollow her. No, seriously. Here's a screenshot of his follower list right now with no Prewett in sight:

Instagram

While Weber wasn't loving what Prewett had to say about his new romance, her fans were totally there to offer their unwavering support. Many of them took to Twitter to show the Alabama native some love and she showed her gratitude by liking their tweets. Specifically, Prewett shot these ones likes:

Honestly, the thought of having your love life thrusted into the spotlight like hers was is terrifying so it's nice to see she has so many loyal fans reaching out to offer their support. And it's even nicer to see that Prewett is obviously actually reading those sweet comments.