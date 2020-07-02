When it comes to accomplishing her career goals, Madison Iseman's role in The F**ck It List is just one of the many items on her ever-growing bucket list. The 23-year-old already has a handful of genres under her belt (action, horror, and now, comedy), but she's not stopping there. "When I was little and I would go to movies, I wanted to do it all," she tells Elite Daily. So, starring in a film centered around paving your own path is particularly on brand for her.

In The F**ck It List (which hit Netflix July 1), Iseman plays Kayla, a free-spirited teen with a troubled home life. It's Kayla who inspires the main character, high school valedictorian Brett (Eli Brown), to pursue his real passions in life after a senior prank gone wrong destroys his plans to go to an Ivy League college. "I've always wanted to be a part of some sort of young adult, teen movie," she says. "[The F**k It List is] sort of a middle finger to the system and the pressure that I think so many young people feel — the need to be perfect."

This is a sentiment Iseman relates to personally. "I always kind of did what my parents wanted [me] to do until I decided to move across the country and become an actress," she says. After graduating from high school early at the age of 16, she relocated to Los Angeles to pursue her passion.

"I've just always been inspired by different characters, and worlds, and being able to step into another person's life for a time period," Iseman says. "I feel like I've always wanted to live 12 million lives. So through doing lots of different projects, I feel like I'm able to get that fulfilled."

Since she set that goal for herself, Iseman continues to go after roles in all different genres. In 2017, she had her breakout role as young Bethany in Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle, starring alongside Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson, Kevin Hart, and Jack Black. She followed that up with Jumanji: The Next Level and Annabelle Comes Home, both in 2019.

In 2020, you're going to see her in an even wider variety of projects. There's Clouds, a heartwarming Disney+ film by Justin Baldoni, who also directed Five Feet Apart. In the film, Iseman plays a teenager who must come to terms with the reality of her boyfriend dying from osteosarcoma (a common type of bone cancer). She's also starring in Nocturne, a psychological thriller following two competitive siblings who attend a prestigious art school. "It's kind of like a sister rivalry story," Iseman explains. "I play opposite Sydney Sweeney, who's just the best, most awesome person in the world." Then in late 2020 or early 2021, Iseman will return to the screen in Fear of Rain, a thriller co-starring Katherine Heigl.

As for what comes after that, as long as it gives Iseman the chance to branch out, she's adding it to her "f*ck it list."

"I just want to keep finding new stories that are original, and that inspire me," Iseman says. "I love a good, driven story. And more female leads. That's what I want too."

The F**k It List is on Netflix now.

Additional reporting by Lexi Williams