There are a lot of questions about this year's upcoming Jumanji sequel, and that is because 2017's Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle totally flipped the script on what fans may have expected from a follow-up to the beloved '90s board-game classic. But for some fans, the biggest question is will Nick Jonas be in the Jumanji sequel. And now we finally have an answer. Deadline has confirmed that Nick Jonas will indeed be reprising his role of the high-flying video game avatar Jefferson "Seaplane" McDonough in the third Jumanji movie due out at the end of the year.

Nick Jonas is the final member of the Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle main cast that has been confirmed to return for the untitled sequel. His co-stars Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson, Jack Black, Karen Gillan, and Kevin Hart are all confirmed to reprise their roles as video game avatars, each with their own unique skills and weaknesses perfectly set up for the Jumanji video game's jungle setting. In addition, Alex Wolff, Madison Iseman, Ser'Darius Blain, and Morgan Turner are all set to return as their teenaged human characters, the four of whom found themselves inhabiting the bodies of Johnson, Black, Hart, and Gillan when they began playing Jumanji. The new movie is also adding three new cast members: Awkwafina, Danny DeVito, and Danny Glover are all joining the sequel in undisclosed roles.

To celebrate the casting confirmation, Nick Jonas posted a gif of his Jumanji character on Instagram.

The caption on the Instagram post may actually answer a tricky question about the characters in the Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle follow-up. Because Nick Jonas, The Rock, Jack Black, Karen Gillan, and Kevin Hart were playing digital avatars in the first movie, there could be a definite possibility that they could each have a completely different personality in the sequel if a new human were to pick up the video game and play as their avatar. Since the four main teenagers are confirmed to return, it might be a perfect idea to shake things up in the sequel if each of the teenagers plays as a different character this time around.

In Nick Jonas' Instagram caption, though, he says that he is "excited to bring Alex back to the big screen." Alex Vreeke was the name of the human player who selected the avatar of Jefferson "Seaplane" McDonough and became trapped in the game for two decades. At the end of the movie, Alex is returned to his time and grows up to be an adult played by Colin Hanks. Could Jonas' caption mean that he will again be portraying Alex as Jefferson, rather than some new personality? Hanks is not yet confirmed to be in the upcoming sequel, so we will have to wait and see how that all shakes out.

In addition to the new Jumanji movie, Nick Jonas is also starring in the animated musical comedy UglyDolls and the World War II biopic Midway this year. The upcoming Jumanji sequel is slated to hit theaters on Dec. 13, 2019.