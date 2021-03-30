Every day there is a new makeup trend that TikTok says you absolutely have to try out, but the latest viral routine comes pretty highly recommended. Madison Beer's makeup routine is taking over TikTok. From first wash to setting spray, the singer shared her everyday routine in a Vogue Beauty Secrets video on YouTube, and believe it or not, you don't need to be a makeup master to do it at home.

While you may want to copy every part of Beer's routine, TikTok is wildly interested in recreating her makeup specifically. This is to be expected when you realize the "Selfish" singer starts with Gen Z's favorite soap brows. Using a product similar to QIC's Eye Brow Soap ($4, Amazon), Beer brushed up her thick brows before moving on to her base makeup. The 25-year-old prefers lightweight skin tints, like Glossier's Perfecting Skin Tint ($26, Glossier), over heavy foundations to let her skin breath. As for her "lord and savior" concealer, Beer has loved NARS' Radiant Creamy Concealer ($30, Ulta Beauty) for years. She applied it under her eyes and between her eyebrows before going in with a slightly darker concealer for spot treatments.

Then, Beer applied two dots of Charlotte Tilbury's Contour Wand ($38, Sephora) at the start of her cheekbones and three on the sides of her hairline. Another product she swears by is Charlotte Tilbury's Cream Blush ($38, Charlotte Tilbury). "My favorite product in makeup — period — is blush," she said. "People always ask me, 'If there was only one makeup product you could only use for the rest of your life' it would 100% be this." And, Beer uses her blush. She dotted a notable amount to each cheek and her nose to get that true flushed egirl look. Next, Beer gently applied her Flawless Finish Powder ($38, Charlotte Tilbury) to her under-eye area and T-zone.

She topped her darkened contour areas with Fenty Beauty's Sun Stalk'r Bronzer ($30, Fenty Beauty). Then, taking a tiny amount of it, she used the bronzer to contour her nose, as well. Since Beer can never have enough blush, she added Fenty Beauty's Killawatt Highlighter ($36, Fenty Beauty) in Ginger Binge and Moscow Mule to the apples of her cheeks to set the cream.

For her eyelids, Beer mixed two neutral brown shades from her collaboration Morphe palette ($22, Morphe) into her crease. Then, she used a darker brown to create fox eyeliner shape. Back to her Charlotte Tilbury creams, she dotted a small amount of the brand's Highlighter Wand ($38, Bloomingdales) to get a "forest nymph" look. While recreating Beer's look, TikTok MUA Kirtsy Belle noted that her skin couldn't look more flawless at this point. Beer, however, doesn't stop there. She doubles up on cheek highlighter, but sadly, her go-to liquid product is Glossier's discontinued Play highlighter. However, her favorite mascara, Glossier's Lash Stick ($16, Glossier), is still totally available. Before moving onto lips, Beer swipes a little powder highlighter from her palette onto the inner corners of her eyes.

Beer's favorite lip liner is Charlotte Tilbury's Lip Cheat ($19, Space NK) as it matches her lips so well. She loves a thick, overlined look. Like a true Gen Zer, Beer discovered her Ulta Beauty Juice Infused Lip Oil ($9, Ulta Beauty) from TikTok. Her last step, if she's feeling fancy, is a light spray of Caudalie's Beauty Elixir ($49, Caudalie). Put on your hoops, and you are ready for a Beer-approved beauty look. You don't even have to trust your favorite singer that this is the new makeup routine for you. Below are a few TikTokers testing out Beer's tutorial, and almost all agree: It's totally worth trying.