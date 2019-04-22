While many of her Riverdale co-stars choose to play their romances closer to the vest (I know I can’t be the only one who went bananas during that whole "are they/aren’t they dating" saga between Lili Reinhart and Cole Sprouse), for Madelaine Petsch being open about her relationship with actor Travis Mills was no big deal. In fact, she made choice to be public for a good cause: To help people of her generation be a bit less cynical about finding love, which is a beautiful thing. Once you know Madelaine Petsch’s zodiac sign, this all makes even more sense.

Petsch was born August 18 under the sign of Leo. True to her sign, Petsch has no problem being in the spotlight with her relationship, which she is actually doing with the intent to help other folks, who, like herself before meeting Mills, had just about given up on love. "Before I met Travis, I felt that way for a year. I was fully single and didn’t talk to anybody," Petsch told Glamour. "And then I met him and was like, ‘Oh my God, this is what they say.’ It sounds patronizing when they say, 'When you know, you know,' but [now] I know." Now she is paying it forward by not hiding her happiness with Mills. "I’m a huge advocate of showing my relationship online because love does exist, and I think it’s so important for our generation to know that love will win. No matter who you love, what you love, it will win," she said.

Honestly, I think we could all use a little more love and positivity these days, so I am totally here for her mission. While we know that Petsch is happy in her relationship, I couldn't help but be curious about what she is actually like as a partner. That said, here is what we can guess about what it's like to be loved by Petsch based on her astrological sign.

When she gives her heart she is all in. madelame on Instagram There's no question that Leo is the star and more dominant partner in her relationship, but that in no way means that she is domineering or dismissive her SO. In fact, that couldn’t be further from the the truth, because when Leo gives someone her heart, she gives them the whole thing. This warm and emotionally generous sign is extremely passionate and dedicated when they are in a relationship, and they prioritize their partner's happiness, even over their own.

Leo has a very liberated view of sex. madelame on Instagram While Leo can be a little old fashioned in some ways, that does not include in the bedroom. In there, the Lioness is her most liberated — which says a lot, because Leo is hardly a shrinking violet in any other room of the house. Part of this is because she just doesn’t have any sexual hangups and sees physical love to just be a beautiful and natural way of expressing what is in her heart. This is also a sign that has a high opinion of themselves and always feels sexy in their own skin. All of this leaves them open and excited to experiment and get creative with their partner in the boudoir.

She has very high standards in her relationship. madelame on Instagram There is no question that Leo is very giving and loving in a relationship, but they definitely expect both reciprocation and plenty of admiration, too. She treats her partners well and won't settle for less in return. She holds herself in high regard and so she expects her partner to do the same. Being lazy, distant, or unkind is the quickest way to lose the love of a Leo — and, trust me, once you've felt the warmth from this Sun-ruled sign, you won't want to risk losing it.