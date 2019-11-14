You might think you can finally relax and enjoy the holiday season once Black Friday is over, but don't put away your shopping list just yet. Cyber Monday is the perfect way to score some savings while still enjoying a post-Thanksgiving chill out — and stores are already releasing their big deals. In fact, Macy's Cyber Monday 2019 sale is looking like a dream come true.

Macy's Cyber Monday sale will start on Sunday, Dec. 1 and continue through Saturday, Dec. 7, according to a press release sent to Elite Daily. Cyber Week deals are available online all week long. If you choose to shop in store, mark your calendars for Dec. 1 through Dec 2. Macy's Cyber Monday advertisement is pre on clothing, shoes, home essentials, and more and stayed tuned for any updates.

During the first week of December, just log on to macys.com or shop in the official Macy's Mobile App, where you can create shopping lists for your gifting and track your orders. Some of the incredible discounts offered during Macy's Cyber Week Sale include:

60% off select women’s designer coats

Up to 60% off designer brands for him and for her

$14.99 select women's tops and sweaters

BOGO select boots and booties

55% off diamond jewelry

Up to 50% off designer handbags

$19.99 and under select pajama sets

Up to 50% off select fragrances

Up to 50% off select beauty

Up to 60% off sweaters and fleece

60% off Martha Stewart Collection flannel bedding, quilts, and bedspreads

$69.99 Instant Pot Air Fryer or Pressure Cooker

65% off select holiday dining and Holiday Lane décor

$119.99 select luggage sets

During Cyber Monday and Black Friday, Macy's is also offering in-store pick up on select purchases. Per the Macy's release, buying online and selecting the "ship to store" option will give you access to products that are available at "all Macy's locations" so you can get the "ultimate gift" at the location that is the most convenient for you.

Macy's Black Friday event lets you start saving in stores and online on Thursday, Nov. 21, a full week before Thanksgiving. The full-blown sale begins on Wednesday, Nov. 27 and lasts through Saturday, Nov. 30. In-store shoppers should set reminders for the sale, because Macy's is offering some items free (after sales tax) with mail-in rebates. Some of these freebies include a Bella 1.5 quart slow cooker, select women's casual apparel, and Rihanna Reb’l Fleur 1.7-ounce Eau de Parfum.

If you really want to save, shop the Black Friday Sale and the Cyber Monday Sale at Macy's and you could be done with your holiday shopping by Dec. 7.