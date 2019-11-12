The countdown to Thanksgiving is officially on, which means it's time to get your shopping list ready for all the deals awaiting you on Black Friday. Macy's finally released its holiday info, and you'll want to know what time Macy's opens on Black Friday, because there are doorbuster deals with your name on them. According to the official Macy's announcement, you can start snagging deals a week before Thanksgiving.

In a Nov. 12 press release sent to Elite Daily, Macy's revealed a few pieces of news about its Black Friday plans for 2019. First of all, you can actually start taking advantage of Black Friday preview deals on Thursday, Nov. 21, a full week before Thanksgiving. Some of the doorbusters available during normal store hours and online from Nov. 21 through Tuesday, Nov. 26 include:

$20 women's boots

$40 Charter Club cashmere sweaters

Up to 60% off all outerwear

For those who want to shop closer to the day, Black Friday doorbusters at Macy's begin online and during regular store hours on Wednesday, Nov. 27. Macy's will then keep Black Friday specials going on Thanksgiving — Thursday, Nov. 28. Most stores will open at 5 p.m. local time on Thanksgiving, and they'll stay open until 2 a.m. local time on Black Friday, Nov. 29. After closing for a few hours, stores will then be open on Friday, Nov. 29, from 6 a.m. until 10 p.m. local time. Closing out the weekend, Macy's locations will be open on Saturday, Nov. 30, from 8 a.m. until 10 p.m. local time.

Since hours may also vary by location, you can head over to the Macy's website to confirm your local store will be open during the advertised Black Friday schedule.

If you'd rather shop from the comfort of your home this season, you can also purchase items on the Macy's website as well as the Macy's mobile app during the Black Friday hours.

Some of the deals you can shop from Wednesday, Nov. 27 through Saturday, Nov. 30 include items that are totally free after mail-in rebates:

Bella 1.5-quart slow cooker

Rihanna Reb’l Fleur 1.7-ounce Eau de Parfum

Select fashion watches

John Harper, Macy’s chief stores officer, spoke to the variety of sales in the press release. Harper shared, "Macy’s is pleased to offer the very best gifts and holiday entertaining must-haves at unbelievable prices with multiple days to save." With deals on clothing, fine jewelry, tech, beauty, and home goods, you're sure to find something for everyone on your list.