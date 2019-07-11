There's nothing I love more than a good sale, especially when it's so comprehensive that I could basically build a whole new wardrobe from its offerings. Macy's Black Friday in July clothing deals would definitely let me do just that, seeing as they span across all categories from breezy dresses and cozy parkas to printed skirts and sporty staples. You've heard of Christmas in July, but Black Friday in July? It's a whole other animal and, dare I say it, it's a way more exciting one.

From now through July 14, you'll be able to score insane deals at Macy's. Brands like Calvin Klein, Citizens of Humanity, Tommy Hilfiger, and more are all included in the blowout, so no matter what your style is or what you're looking for there will be something that strikes your fancy. I'm personally drooling over the bright and summery dresses and co-ords by Free People that are insanely affordable and will definitely be adding a few to my warm weather wardrobe before the sale ends.

Take a look at some standout offerings below or peruse the sale in full. Trust me, it's worth sifting through.

Flower Power

Free People She's A Waterfall Maxi Dress $128 $64 | Macy's Buy Now

I want to wake up and go to sleep in this dress, it's that beautiful. Between its ruffled cap sleeves, deep V neckline, dropped skirt, and gorgeous floral print, it all comes together to create the dress of my dreams.

Split Personality

Tommy Hilfiger Plus Size Cotton Two-Tone Striped Shirt, Created for Macy's $69.50 $34.75 | Macy's Buy Now

This is a top that can transition from the office to happy hour seamlessly, depending on how you style it. It's breezy, boasts summery colors, and would look ace with denim. Check, check, and check.

Zip It

Tommy Hilfiger Colorblocked Printed Polo Dress $59.50 $29.75 | Macys Buy Now

I'm envisioning this printed collared paired with my black Dr Martens boots and I'm loving what I'm seeing. It's slightly preppy and slightly preppy — wear it to a job interview or a date and you'll be perfectly dressed.

Get Yolked

The North Face Zoomie Hooded Jacket $149 $89.40 | Macy's Buy Now

It's never to early to start assembling your fall wardrobe, and this coat would definitely be a piece of outerwear that would keep you warm but let you stand out.

Sweet Dream

Free People Hocus Pocus Maxi Dress $198 $99 | Macy's Buy Now

Drool. I'm such a sucker for this dress. It's cheery pastel color palette combines an array of whimsical hues, which are made all the more magical by the dress' light and flowy fabric. If you see me at any summer wedding this summer I will definitely be wearing this.

Spotty Service

NY Collection Plus Size Printed Seamed Midi Skirt $54 $27 | Macys Buy Now

The leopard midi skirt is undoubtedly one of the most popular styles of 2019, so why not put a new spin on it via this spotted skirt? It boasts the same general pattern and color palette but feels decidedly more unique.

Pink Lady

Free People Lilah Cotton Pleated Strapless Midi Dress $98 $49 | Macy's Buy Now

Easy, breezy, and perfect for avoiding strap tan lines in.

Sup, Bra?

Calvin Klein Modern Cotton Bralette F3785 $28 $19.90 | Macy's Buy Now

Because this classic Calvin Klein bra will literally always be cool.

Strokes of Genius

Alfani Plus Size Printed Button-Front Shirtdress, Created for Macy's $109.50 $54.75 | Macy's Buy Now

This is a dress that you could wear to the office or to a birthday, making it a super versatile wardrobe staple. I love its brush-like stroke pattern and how its hem has been spruced up via a drawstring.