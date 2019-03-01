Of all of the things that we associate with welcoming spring, the blooming of cherry blossoms may be the chicest. From the pink petals to the intense fruity floral scent, these flowers make for one of the loveliest signs of the new season — so much so that MAC used the enchanting flower as an inspiration for the MAC Boom, Boom, Bloom Collection.

The new makeup collection is made up of 16 products that are all inspired by the petals on Sakura trees in the springtime. Of the 16 products, there is a mix of brand new shades and palettes, as well as best-selling products that have been repackaged and redesigned to incorporate an invigorating cherry blossom scent.

MAC designed this collection to feature a primarily pink color palette. Throughout the collection, there are bright pinks, baby pinks, and hints of creams and browns. As far as the products go, there are two highlighters, five lipstick bullets, two finishing powders, one strobe cream, a setting spray, four lip glosses, and one nine-pan eyeshadow palette.

In addition to the products being made up of a pink color scheme, the packaging of each product is decorated with light pink and white cherry blossom petals.

Even though right now it may seem like warmer temperatures and blooming flowers are a million light years away, thanks to MAC you can start your spring early as the Boom, Boom, Bloom Collection is available on MACCosmetics.com right now, and will be available in select stores on March 7.

The pink hues used throughout this collection are a sophisticated take on the typical Barbie or bubblegum pink shades that we're used to seeing in makeup collections. Instead, MAC made sure to design each shade to include light shimmers, cooler pinks, warm brown undertones, and hints of neutrals so there is something for every skin tone.

The release of this new cherry blossom-inspired collection comes right as pink has been named one of the trending makeup colors this spring. And while pink for spring doesn't necessarily sound groundbreaking, it's the way that we will see pink makeup used that makes it one of the trending colors of the season. From lids to lip, to lashes, we're expected to see the rosy hue used in a number of ways and in a wide range of shades. So what better time for MAC to release this limited edition pink-themed collection than right now?

In my eyes, the star player of the collection is the brand new Boom, Boom, Bloom Highlighter Powder in Light Pastel Pink ($56, MAC Cosmetics). This compact features a light shimmery pink highlighter that has a unique cherry blossom design embossed into the powder. The finished look of this highlighter is a soft, sheer, light pink veil of satiny color wherever applied.

Whether you love all things pink and floral, or you simply want in on one of spring's trending makeup colors, MAC's new cherry blossom-inspired collection has all of your pink makeup needs covered.