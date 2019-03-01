I know it may still feel like the Arctic Tundra in most parts of the U.S.; however, spring is most definitely right around the corner. This means it's time to say goodbye to below freezing temperatures, huge parkas, and snow boots and hello to warmer weather, lighter clothing, and for beauty lovers, the spring 2019 makeup trends. From the runways to the red carpet, professional makeup artists have created quite a range of looks for everyone to take beauty cues from this season.

There are new lip colors to lust over, new brow techniques, and new eyeshadow trends all to try once the warmer spring months hit. And I mean, what better time to revamp your look with new makeup trends than the springtime – you know, the season that is welcomed by the urgent feeling to deep clean your entire home and welcome a new vibe?

If you're someone who needs to spring clean their beauty vanity and refresh their makeup stash (and look), then keep reading to see what the biggest spring 2019 makeup trends will be, according to some major celebrity makeup artists.

Bold-Colored Lips

This spring, the limit to how many colors you should rock on your pout simply does not exist. According to Steve Kassajikian, Global Makeup Artist for Urban Decay, and Pamela Faller, Makeup Artist for Mehron, bold lip colors will be absolutely everywhere this spring. And I'm not talking about the classic bold red lip. Instead, bright, highly pigmented as well as darker, unexpected shades will be popping up everywhere. From hot pinks and neon oranges to navy blue and black lips, we can expect to see a bit of everything.

If you're looking to brighten your pout this spring, try a bright and bold shade or a dark, sultry lip, like Fenty Beauty's Stunna Lip Paint in Undefeated, a deep purple ($24, Fenty Beauty).

According to Faller, one way to rock a bold lip color is to try out the "bitten lip" technique, a look that uses a bold color in the center of the lips and is then "buffed out," creating a diffused look. "Use a bright or dark shape of blendable lipstick like Mehrons’ LIP Creams by dabbing on a small amount in the center of the lips for that pop of color," shares the MUA."Then buff out with a blending brush out toward the corners and even over the lip line to create a diffused look."

Big, Fluffy Brows

According to Kassajikian, the illusion of big brows will be a major trend come spring. And when I say "big," I mean huge, fluffy, brushed-up brows — brows that may not be naturally big, but, when brushed up, can bring you serious Cara Delevingne vibes.

To achieve such a look, Kassajikian suggests using a primer to comb through brows to make them look even fluffier. After they're combed through use products like Urban Decay's Brow Blade ($26, Sephora) and Brow Endowed ($28, Sephora) if you want to achieve the voluminous brow look.

Glittery, Graphic Eyes

I am here to inform you that glittery, graphic eye makeup is no longer just exclusive to music festivals. According to Kassajikian, Faller, and Melissa Baker; Makeup Artist and Director of Education for Merle Norman, sporting metallic glittery and shimmery eyelids will be all the rage come the warmer months even when there isn't a festival happening.

You can embrace the trend by covering your whole lid (and life) in a shimmery powder shadow, or using a liquid metallic one like Smith & Cult's Glitterbaby Metallic-Shift Eyeshadow ($24, Smith & Cult). This product can be used to sharply outline the eye, or it can be layered and smudged all over the lid to create a shimmery smoky look. For this trend, there is not just one technique to achieve the look. As long as you add a metallic shade to amp up the eyes, you are good to go.

Natural Skin

This season, full-coverage foundations are taking a backseat to more natural-looking skin. According to Kassajikian, skin will look "more natural, clean, glowy, and almost see-through." While contouring and highlighting will still remain a go-to face makeup technique, using products that are sheerer to create a clean, natural glow, allowing things like freckles and beauty marks to shine through, will be trending.

Kassajikian says to apply a highlighter of a deeper shade (think: those with a bronze base) in place of an actual bronzer when contouring will help to define the skin in a more natural-looking way.

Kassajikian continues that if you spray your brush with a makeup setting spray before dipping it into the highlighter pan, this will help the product blend in a way that looks natural.

A Pretty Pink ADD IN: COLOR Palette

According to Baker, get ready to see pretty pink color palettes on the faces of humans everywhere this spring. "Bright pinks have been making a big splash on the runway for lids and lashes," says the MUA. "There’s a pop of pink that’s perfect for everyone, every age, and every skin tone. Pick one feature to highlight with this happy, healthy shade."

If you want to try bold, pink, fluttery lashes this spring, consider trying out ColourPop's Pink Inc. BFF Mascara ($8, ColourPop).

From pink lashes to navy blue lips, there's definitely no shortage of trending makeup colors to choose from this spring. If you feel like your makeup drawer and your look are in need of some freshening up this season, then you should opt for one (or all) of these trends to boldly bring on the warmer months.