My favorite part about the beauty industy isn't the lipsticks, or even the fun palettes, TBH — it's that big cosmetics companies can go beyond just creating products and use their massive platforms to make the world a little better and create some positive change. What else is a huge following good for, am I right? When I heard the news that MAC and Benefit are supporting Planned Parenthood using their respective philanthropy programs, I seriously couldn't have been happier or more proud of both companies. Imagine making bomb makeup and helping women everywhere? Seriously, what more could we ask of them.

If you aren't already familiar with MAC's and Benefit's respective philanthropy efforts, allow me to shed a little light. MAC's Viva Glam has been around for a quarter of a century, and has donated 100 percent of sales from Viva Glam lipsticks to HIV/AIDS awareness and research programs. Tons of celebrities have partnered with the brand over the years to create their signature Viva Glam lipstick shades, including Lady Gaga, Nicki Minaj, and Sia, to name a few. Over at Benefit, it's their Bold Is Beautiful Project doing good, and the brand has donated 100 percent of brow wax proceeds every May to programs and organizations that work to empower women since 2015, some of which have included Step Up, Dress for Success, Girls Inc, The Princess Project, and Look Good Feel Better. To date, they've raised over $16 million worldwide.

This year, both beauty brands are narrowing their respective focuses and donating to one organization in particular: Planned Parenthood.

MAC has worked with Planned Parenthood since 2008, and is vowing to make a two-year, $500,000 commitment to educating and informing people judgement-free thanks to PP's Chat/Text program as well as their sexual health chatbot, Roo. The same way a shopper could turn to a MAC employee for questions regarding a shade or level of coverage, young people will be able to utilize these PP resources to get answers to questions regarding their bodies, their sexual health, and receiving care.

Benefit's Bold Is Beautiful project will be spanning 21 countries with a goal of raising $6 million dollars in 2019, and in addition to donating their brow wax proceeds to PP, they'll be launching a special edition Bold is Beautiful 3D BROWtones in rose gold packaging in May, from which all proceeds will always go to their Bold Is Beautiful foundation. They'll also be donating profits from all Benefit brow waxes in May, and you can sign up now to be notified of appointment availability.

BTW, the special rose gold BROWtones won't be limited-edition, but will be sold year-round with all profits donated:

Courtesy of Benefit Cosmetics

Seriously, I can't give enough props to MAC and Benefit for supporting Planned Parenthood. Makeup brands don't have to get all philanthropic, but doing so really shows how much they care for their customers, beyond looks, sales, and all that jazz. I'm already a fan of both brands, but it's safe to say I'll be picking up a few new Viva Glam lipsticks ASAP, as well as the new Benefit BROWtones come May, to do my part and show MAC and Benefit how much it means to know they've got our backs (and the rest of our bodies, too).