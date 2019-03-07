March is Women's History Month, and that means an entire month dedicated to highlighting women and their achievements, and lots of people are getting on board. Companies like Lyft have found a way to utilize their business model to educate and highlight powerful women. Lyft's Women's History Month deal will drive you to celebrate strong women, so get ready to hit the road.

Former Obama White house Senior Adviser Valerie Jarrett has joined Lyft as a board member, and together with the help of civic heroes across the country, they plan to celebrate the contributions women have made throughout history. In a blog post and video on Lyft's website, Jarrett explained that during Women's History Months it's important to "learn more about our nation's history and the important role women have played in that history." That's why, starting on March 8 (International Women's Day), Lyft will be offering $10 off rides to locations in several U.S. cities that celebrate women leaders. These spots will include historical monuments, museums, and even women-owned businesses. So get ready to jump into a Lyft for a field trip.

The deal is available in 36 cities or states across the country, and some of the locations you can get to include Washington D.C.'s National Portrait Gallery at the Smithsonian, Cleveland, Ohio's International Women's Air & Space Museum, Dallas, Texas' Cowgirl Hall of Fame (warning: it's closed on March 8), Lexington, Kentucky's Mary Todd Lincoln House, and New York City's Harriet Tubman Memorial. You can check out the whole list here. If you want to take advantage of Lyft's Women's History Month deal, just open the app and type in the promo code for your city.

Here are some for the major cities and the rest can be found here:

Washington D.C. — use promo code: WHMDCA19

New York City — use promo code: WHMNYC19

Boston — use promo code: WHMBOS19

Chicago — use promo code: WHMCHI19

San Francisco — use promo code: WHMSFO19

Los Angeles — use promo code: WHMLAX19

Sadly, you'll have to pick just one of these amazing locations to educate yourself on the cheap. Per the blog post, the deal is limited to one credit per customer.

If you're more of a homebody or don't have the time to visit some of these inspiring locations, don't worry, you can still help Lyft celebrate awesome women in communities across America. Per a press statement, the app is also launching a social media series that will highlight regional civic heroes as well as Lyft drivers who have made positive impacts in their communities. Ladies for the win, amirite?

Women's History Month won't be the first time that Lyft has made use of this sort of model, as the app created a similar initiative in February for Black History Month. In order to celebrate the contributions and achievements of the black community throughout history, Lyft offered one free ride up to $10 to visit black history memorials, museums, cultural sites, and black-owned business.

Clearly, companies are devoted to celebrating women and all their achievements this Women's History Month, and I know that I'll be doing the same. But first, I have a car to call.