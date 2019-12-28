Lyft wants to help people celebrate New Year's Eve, save some money, and get home safely. You can break out the champagne with friends without worrying because Lyft's New Year's Eve 2019 deals are available in several major cities across the United States. Saving on your Lyft is almost a necessity, unless you want to get stuck paying higher fare on one of the busiest nights of the year.

If you've never used Lyft before you can score some promo codes just for being a new user. These first rider promos from Lyft can save you up to $25. Lyft offers a $15 savings off of your first three rides with LYFTPROMO15, which equals $5 off per ride. If you think you'll be using Lyft more and want to maximize your savings, you can use LYFTPROMO16 for $16 off your first four rides, LYFTPROMO18 for $18 off of your first six rides, and finally, LYFTPROMO25 for $25 off of your first 10 rides. Sign up for Lyft online or download the app to your phone and then redeem the promo code by clicking the bar in the top left-hand corner and select "Promos" to enter it in.

California Deals: San Francisco Riders "Drink And Alive" & More

Riders looking to celebrate NYE in San Francisco can take a cab of any sort, including a Lyft ride, and get up to $20 reimbursed from GJEL Accident Attorneys. To prevent accidents on NYE, their "Drink and Alive Free Cab Program" means you'll need to pay for the ride up front to get your safe ride home. To participate, you'll need to register in advance on their website. You can get up to $20 off your ride home in the Bay Area, San Jose, Oakland, Tri-Valley metro area, Fresno, or Sacramento on Dec. 31 at 5p.m. through Jan. 1 at 11 a.m. After the window closes, you'll receive instructions and an online form to fill out to receive your reimbursement via PayPal, but you need to redeem your ride credit no later than Jan. 10, 2020.

martin-dm/E+/Getty Images

Those in Victorville, California cab use a special Lyft promo code sponsored by Walter Clark Legal Group for their Safe Ride Home Program. Use the code "WCLGNYE" for up to $50 off your Lyft ride taken home from 10 p.m. on Dec. 31 through 3 a.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 1. You can also use the code for rides on Jan. 1 from 10 p.m. through Jan. 2 until 3 a.m.

Indianapolis Safe Ride Code

Riders in Indianapolis can get a free $10 ride on New Year's Eve using the Lyft code JACKAPPLENYE from Eskew Law. It's valid on rides taken from Dec. 31 at 5 p.m. to Jan. 1 at 5 a.m. Be sure to put the code in ASAP before you begin celebrating in Indianapolis so you can get $10 off your safe ride home.

Hiraman/E+/Getty Images

Washington, D.C. SoberRide Code From WRAP

Those spending NYE in Washington, D.C. can get up to $15 off one ride home in the D.C. coverage area. Use the code listed on the SoberRide website in the Promo section. The code is offered nightly from 10 p.m. until 4 a.m. and ends at 4 a.m. on Jan. 1, 2020. Check the site for the correct promotion code, as WRAP says it will change on Dec. 27 and Dec. 31.

Portland, Oregon's Bureau Of Transportation Safe Ride Offer

Those in Portland can get up to $10 off of their Lyft ride home using the promo code PDXSRH19, thanks to a partnership with Portland's PBOT, taxis, transportation network companies, the Portland Police Bureau, and bar owners in the area. To get your discount, take a ride home any night from 8 p.m. to 4 a.m. until Jan. 1.

David Gn Photography/Moment/Getty Images

Lyft's Nashville Partnership With Krystal Offering $40K In Free Rides

Lyft riders in Nashville, Tennessee can get up to $15 off of their ride (within a 25-mile radius of downtown) home on Monday, Dec. 31 from 9 p.m. until 4 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 1 when they use the code KRYSTALNYE. Working to provide safe rides with Krystal, one of the south's OG fast-food restaurants, Krystal's Late Night Lyft campaign is showing support for the expected 100,000 people celebrating in the music city by offering up to $15 off for passengers who use the code.

Celebrate Safely In Long Island

Lyft is partnering with New York senators Senator Jim Gaughran, Senator John Brooks, Senator Monica Martinez, Senator Anna Kaplan, Senator Todd Kaminsky, and Senator Kevin Thomas to give free rides across Long Island on NYE. Enter the promo code LONGISLANDNYE — starting on Dec. 31 through Jan. 1 — to get up to $10 off of two rides, a maximum of $10 per ride, which is $20 in free Lyft credit.

Refer A Friend For Discounted Rides

Good news for Lyft users who've been participating for a while. If you know some friends who haven't used Lyft before, you can get a ride discount when you invite your friends. When they take their first ride, you'll receive a discount of $5 off of your next ride.

Lyft's discounts for New Year's Eve make it easy to get to your destination, as well as back home, without having to worry about drinking too much champagne with your friends and family. Get your app ready and make sure you're set to schedule those rides so you can enjoy your NYE without worrying about transportation.