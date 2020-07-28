It is with a heavy heart I write this news: Lush is discounting 95 products as of July 27, 2020. And yes, this list includes some serious fan-favorites items. From bath bombs to conditioners to scrubs and more, a whole bunch of products will be leaving Lush’s shelves. Luckily, this doesn’t mean you can no longer stock up on some of your favorites, at least for now. While production has ceased on all 95 products listed, Lush will continue to sell them while supplies last.

“One question we always get is why? We discontinue products that we believe have room for growth, can be more effective, and just aren’t as popular,” press release shared with Elite Daily reads. “So, after hard decisions have been made, the inventors begin creating new inventions that leave skin, hair, mind, and soul feeling soothed.” Before you panic, there is a light at the end of this tunnel. Soon, Lush will have plenty of new items for you to fall in love with.

Until then, however, it’s only fair to pay homage to the vast array of products that will be leaving the natural skincare brand. One of my favorite, cheeky items, the Eggplant Bath Bomb ($7, Lush) is on its way out. Other fan-favorites being discontinued include the Sugar Daddy-O Solid Conditioner Bar ($14, Lush), the Cupcake Fresh Face Mask ($10, Lush), and the Easy Peeler Body Scrub ($10, Lush).

This news certainly doesn’t mean the end of Lush, either. Instead, it’s the first step toward new and better products. What all these new products will be, of course, it’s hard to say. The only hint of the silver lining the brand has provided is that “something new, exciting, and fantastical is sure to step up and take your beloved’s place.” I have no doubt of that, but saying goodbye is never easy.

With 95 items on their way out, make sure you grab your favorites before they're gone forever, especially given Lush's cult following. You can shop all the discontinued items on Lush’s website, and I’ve also highlighted a few of my favorite products leaving the shelves below: