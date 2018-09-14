With fall just around the corner, the new season just wouldn't feel right without Lush's 2018 Halloween collection. And this year, every product is especially scary. Now, if you're wondering what exactly Lush has in store this time around, be prepared for eyeballs, ghosts, monsters, and more to creep into your shower. But while that doesn't exactly sound very inviting, the good news is that as per usual, you'll be squeaky clean and smelling fresh right after your bath.

If you're already amped about this collection, you luckily won't have to wait for much longer to get your hands on these spooky products, because the line will be available online at lushusa.com starting on Sept. 15 at 12 a.m. EST, and in Lush shops on Sept. 17.

"Halloween is hands down Lush's favorite time of the year and 2018's collection is our scariest yet — we've been shaking in our (vegan) boots just thinking about it!" the company shared in a statement. "Lord of Misrule is back and up to his old tricks, we have black cats strutting across our...baths, ghosts lurking in the bubbles and the feeling of being watched with nowhere to hide (in our bathrooms). Set your clocks for the witching hour and prepare to freak out at these frighteningly good treats."

Now, let's take a look at some of the products that will be included in this year's collection!

Ectoplasm Naked Shower Cream, $10.95

Lush

Let your skin enjoy the goodness of tangerine and grapefruit oils as you lather up using this neon yellow cream.

Eyeball Bath Bomb, $7.95

Lush

While it may look a little creepy at first, the Eyeball Bath Bomb will help you to mellow out after a long day with it's invigorating citrusy scent.

Ghost in the Dark Soap, $6.95

Lush

This super cool glow-in-the-dark soap will make you want to take a spooky shower with all the lights off.

Monsters’ Ball Bath Bomb, $7.95

Lush

With creamy suds and energizing scent of grapefruit, this is the one monster you'll want to keep around.

Bewitched Bubble Bar, $6.95

Lush

This fruity-smelling bath bar is the purrfect bath time companion.

Of course, there are many more products that make up the Halloween collection, but we wouldn't want to ruin the surprise for you, now would we? But what you can feel good about in the mean time is knowing that as always, this line is completely vegan, uses plastic-free glitter, and is 100 percent cruelty-free — as all Lush products are.

And as fun as these soaps and bath bombs are to use in the shower of tub, they're also always made using made with fresh ingredients that are great for your skin. From lavender and orange oils, to cocoa butter and lemongrass, you'll be left feeling as good as you smell.

But just like Halloween, this collection will only be available for a limited time. So if you're already liking what you see, once they drop, make sure to stock up while you can to keep enjoying them well after October's over!