Whenever I think about Lunchables, I think about the simpler times when I was a kid watching cartoons and eating lunch in my living room. TBH, I'm getting nostalgic just thinking about it. Unfortunately, it's been a while since I've opened a pack of Lunchables, but it looks like that's going to change soon. However, I won't be eating them for lunch. This time, I'll be unwrapping 'em in the morning, because Lunchable Brunchable breakfast packs are coming. If you're anything like me, they're going to add major nostalgia to your weekends.

I know you probably have one very important question, and I'm going to answer it right now: No, they don't come with bottled mimosas. If you're over 21 years old, you'll can always pour yourself a cocktail while you're eating your Brunchables — but I digress. Even though Luchables' newest (and most genius) creation yet isn't bottomless, it still seems delicious.

Brunchables were officially announced via Twitter on Tuesday, April 2, after the company tricked its customers into thinking that they were just an April Fools' Day joke (thank goodness they aren't). When the company announced its *real* product, Twitter went wild with excitement. Once you find out about the three upcoming Brunchable flavors, you'll be just as stoked. Each one of them comes with a flatbread sandwich and a blueberry muffin, so all you'll have to add is your go-to breakfast cocktail (again, if you're 21 years old).

Bacon & Cheese Courtesy of Lunchables If you're privy to the classic bacon and cheese breakfast option, then you'd probably enjoy the new Bacon & Cheese Brunchable. As you can see, the brunch staple comes with fully-cooked Oscar Mayer Bacon and Kraft Cheddar Cheese. It's both simple and savory, so get your tastebuds ready.

Breakfast Ham & Cheese Courtesy of Lunchables If you'd rather add ham to your weekend brunch session, then opt for the Breakfast Ham & Cheese Brunchable. The flatbread included in this package features Oscar Mayer Lean Ham and Kraft Cheddar Cheese. I'll take one, please.