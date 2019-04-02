Lunchable Brunchable Breakfast Packs Are Coming To Add Nostalgia To Your Weekends
Whenever I think about Lunchables, I think about the simpler times when I was a kid watching cartoons and eating lunch in my living room. TBH, I'm getting nostalgic just thinking about it. Unfortunately, it's been a while since I've opened a pack of Lunchables, but it looks like that's going to change soon. However, I won't be eating them for lunch. This time, I'll be unwrapping 'em in the morning, because Lunchable Brunchable breakfast packs are coming. If you're anything like me, they're going to add major nostalgia to your weekends.
I know you probably have one very important question, and I'm going to answer it right now: No, they don't come with bottled mimosas. If you're over 21 years old, you'll can always pour yourself a cocktail while you're eating your Brunchables — but I digress. Even though Luchables' newest (and most genius) creation yet isn't bottomless, it still seems delicious.
Brunchables were officially announced via Twitter on Tuesday, April 2, after the company tricked its customers into thinking that they were just an April Fools' Day joke (thank goodness they aren't). When the company announced its *real* product, Twitter went wild with excitement. Once you find out about the three upcoming Brunchable flavors, you'll be just as stoked. Each one of them comes with a flatbread sandwich and a blueberry muffin, so all you'll have to add is your go-to breakfast cocktail (again, if you're 21 years old).
Bacon & Cheese
If you're privy to the classic bacon and cheese breakfast option, then you'd probably enjoy the new Bacon & Cheese Brunchable. As you can see, the brunch staple comes with fully-cooked Oscar Mayer Bacon and Kraft Cheddar Cheese. It's both simple and savory, so get your tastebuds ready.
Breakfast Ham & Cheese
If you'd rather add ham to your weekend brunch session, then opt for the Breakfast Ham & Cheese Brunchable. The flatbread included in this package features Oscar Mayer Lean Ham and Kraft Cheddar Cheese. I'll take one, please.
Breakfast Sausage & Cheese
The third Brunchable in the group is the Breakfast Sausage & Cheese option. Like the others, the flatbread inside this selection features Kraft Chedder Cheese — but instead of bacon and ham, it includes and Oscar Mayer Breakfast Sausage. Yum.
I don't know about you, but I'm going to have a hard time deciding which Brunchable to try first. Let's face it, though: I'll probably end up trying all of them. If you agree, you're probably wondering when you'll be able to try the nostalgia-inducing brunch delicacy. According to Lunchables, Brunchable packs will be available nationwide "later this spring."
So, how will you know when Brunchables hit the shelves? Thankfully, the company set up a "waiting list" (aka mailing list) that'll keep you updated. In order to sign up, click here and enter your information. Once you register, you'll have the chance to win a pack of Brunchables before they become available (that's a huge deal, guys). FYI, you only have until April 4 to sign up, so enter your email address ASAP.
Whether or not you win an exclusive taste of the Brunchables, you'll get to try them all when they become available this spring. When they're for sale, grab a few packs, restock your mimosa supplies, call your friends, and get ready for a nostalgic brunch.