No matter how many pairs I own, I always find a way to justify buying more leggings. They're an essential part of my off-duty look, and whether I'm running erands, heading to the gym, or just too lazy for jeans, they're guaranteed to help me look cute and feel comfy. I'll never say no to a good deal on leggings, and that's why I'm always checking out Lululemon's "We Made Too Much" sale section — it's the part of the brand's site devoted to overstocked goods, and shoppers can snag products for way less than the usual retail prices. Right now, some of my fave leggings are between $30 and $40 off, so you best believe I'm placing an order, and you should, too.

Since Lululemon is such a popular brand, you might not think they'd offer massive sales or huge markdowns, but in fact, the opposite is true. The "We Made Too Much" tab on their website is a constantly-updated sale section overflowing with good discounts, from bras under $20 to leggings for just $60. Most Lulu leggings will run you upwards of $100 bucks, so anything less is a huge score.

Right now, the In Movement Tight 25" Everlux ($69, originally $108, Lululemon) is on sale in three colorways, but "Laguna" is my fave:

That said, I'm also a massive fan of the Wunder Under High-Rise Tight Snow Washed 28" ($69, originally $118, Lululemon), on sale in five unique tones including Washed Grape Leaf:

If you prefer a cropped silhouette, the Wunder Under Crop High-Rise Foil 21" ($59, originally $88, Lululemon) have a fun metallic finish:

Need something to pair with all your new leggings? I've always been a fan of the classic Rest Less Hoodie ($69,originally $118, Lululemon):

That said, the Moraine Turtleneck ($79, originally $168, Lululemon) is a gorgeous option for anyone looking to dress up their athleisure and add some polish:

Keep in mind, all products in the "We Made Too Much" tab are final sale, so be sure you're totally obsessed before you place your order. If your love for leggings is anywhere near as strong as mine, you'll no doubt be placing quite a few.