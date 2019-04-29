If the athleisure section of your wardrobe could use some work then you are in luck as Lululemon's We Made Too Much Sale is going on right now and the deals are major. Lululemon is one of those brands that rarely has a sale, but when they do, they do it big. So big that they're offering up to 50% off on select merchandise in-stores and online.

In addition to their cult-favorite workout leggings, the retailer is also offering major discounts on items like sports bras, hats, gym bags, yoga pants, jackets, and even their APL sneakers. So whether you're someone that wears your workout leggings to the gym, to run errands, or to lounge around in, (or all of the above), you can plan on racking up major savings during this sale.

Since it's not exactly clear how long this sale will last, you're going to want to head over to Lululemon.com or your local Lululemon store ASAP to take advantage of these deals. But since navigating all of the items that are included in the sale can be a little overwhelming — and not to mention time consuming, I've went ahead and rounded up some of the best items from the sale.

Core City Tight

Core City Tight $69 Buy Now

These high rise leggings are designed to stay put and keep you dry during even the most intense workouts. And since they're regularly priced at $129, you're paying almost half what you normally would so may as well get two for the price of one.

Here To Move Jacket

Here To Move Jacket $139 Lululemon Buy Now

This waterproof jacket will keep you dry, warm, and cute whether you're wearing it to hike, walk, or run errands.

In The Clear Jacket

In The Clear Jacket $99 Lululemon Buy Now

My personal favorite piece of athletic wear is one that is versatile and can be worn to the gym or out to happy hour. The translucent jacket is also waterproof and has a drawstring waist.

Goal Up Tank

Goal Up Tank $29 Lululemon Buy Now

If you're in need a lightweight, airy tank, then you should hit "Add to cart" on the Goal Up Tank ASAP. The best part? If you want to switch up the look to this tank, there is a slit in the back that allows for you to easily tie it up for a snug fit at the waist.

Free To Be Serene Bra

Free To Be Serene Bra $39 Lululemon Buy Now

If sports bras with intricately-designed backs but unrestrictive supportive are your thing, then lucky for you the Free To Be Serene Bra is on sale for just $39 during Lululemon's We Made Too Much sale.

Baller Hat

Baller Hat $19 Lululemon Buy Now

This silky cap comes in the prettiest seafoam green and is appropriately dubbed the Baller Hat. The best part? It's on sale for less than 20 bucks.

APL Women's TechLoom Bliss Shoes

Women's TechLoom Bliss Shoes $99 Lululemon Buy Now

If you're in need of lightweight, seamless slip-on sneaks to get your throughout your next workout, then APL's TechLoom Bliss Shoes are on sale right now for less than $100.

So if you're looking spice up your gym clothes and save some major coin in the process, be sure to hit up this sale ASAP before it ends.