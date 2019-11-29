There are typically two different reactions from people that walk into a Lululemon store. Person one wanders in aimlessly, sees the $100 pricepoint for a pair of leggings, finds it excessive, and walks out. Person two goes in full-throttle, finds their new favorite athleisure item, and becomes a cult-follower of the brand for life. Some major stans have even integrated a Lululemon piece into their daily uniform. Regardless of where you stand on the Lululemon fan spectrum, hearing that it is taking part in Black Friday might excite you. Whether you're taking advantage of Lululemon's Black Friday 2019 sale to add to your already-healthy Lululemon collection, or you're someone who has been waiting for a sale to snag your first item, there is no better time to shop than now.

In addition to their cult-favorite leggings, Lululemon has quite a range of other athleisure items that are perfect for those times that you need a stylish yet comfortable look. They have cute outerwear pieces to brave the cold in, comfortable loungewear for those lazy moments, and trendy yet durable athleticwear for the gym. So if you or someone on your holiday shopping list is in the market for any of those things, then you need to take advantage of the brand's Black Friday deals. Lululemon's Black Friday sale includes a range of discounts on outerwear, loungewear, workout gear, accessories, and intimates. There's not a blanket discount, instead individual items are discounted different dollar amounts — including $50 off select leggings. The sale is happening both in-store and online from Friday, Nov. 29 until Monday, Dec. 2, and while supplies last.

With that much of a discount on items that rarely go on sale, it's easy to get overwhelmed at the thought of deciding what to buy. Lucky for you, I've highlighted some of the best deals to help you navigate Lululemon's Black Friday sale.

With a 28-inch inseam, these leggings are ultra-high-waisted. The waistband features a pocket big enough for your cell phone, yet the band still lies flat and won't dig into your skin when you wear them. The leggings come in five different washed hues: "Luna," "Chambray," "Vintage Mauve," "French Clay," and "Antoinette."

This cropped sweatshirt features a wide neckline that can be shifted for an off-the-shoulder look. The loose-fitting top is lightweight, quick-drying, and comes in two shades: "Heathered Core Black" and "Heathered Antique Bark." Its relaxed fit makes it the perfect top for lounging in, or it can be layered on top of your workout gear post-workout.

Who doesn't love a pair of classic black leggings? Lululemon's cropped, low-rise leggings feature a 21-inch inseam, have a breathable fabric, and are sweat-wicking so they're perfect to wear for any type of workout or everyday wear.

With a cropped fit and open back for ventilation, this tank can be worn while training, but is cute enough to be paired with a casual look for running errands. The tie helps to accentuate the waist and keeps the shirt in place during even the most vigorous workout sessions.

The high-coverage design of this sports bra keeps you covered during those high-intensity workouts, while the strappy back offers a cute, feminine touch. The fabric is stretchy, smooth, breathable, and cool-feeling to allow for sweat to just roll right off.

These are just some of the various deals available on Lululemon's website for Black Friday, so have fun poking around for even more deals.