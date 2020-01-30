If you're a living, breathing human being who has ever been single, you simply must read Lucy Hale's quotes about being single in Cosmopolitan's March 2020 issue. From trying to fix bad boys to getting over the need to constantly be cuffed to the pain of inserting IUDs, there's no doubt about the fact that Hale gets it when it comes to single life. Let's start with her thoughts on coming to terms with being single. “When I was younger, I was constantly wanting to be with or date someone because I was so deathly afraid of being single or by myself,” Hale, who also noted she has a Kyleena IUD because she doesn't "want kids for a while," shared. “Now, I’m at the point where if I meet someone, they better really elevate my life, because I love being single.”

So, what kind of person is going to be good enough to make Hale reconsider single life? Well, her tastes have definitely changed over the years. “I used to be really drawn to, like, damaged people who had been through some shit,” she said. “Now, I’m like, You can be nice but not boring. Nice but not a dud.”

Jose Perez/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images/Getty Images

In order to find said nice-but-not-a-dud guy, Hale has turned to what Cosmopolitan referred to as a certain "so-VIP-it-can’t-be-named app." But one guy she has her sights set on doesn't exactly have a rep for being kind to the ladies. “John Mayer is on there,” she told the reporter. “And I pressed yes for him, but I don’t think he pressed yes for me.” When the reporter asked Hale if Mayer's bad boy rep concerned her at all, she made it clear she was totally unafraid. “I’m so drawn to musical talent, I don’t care,” she replied.

If she and Mayer do end up going on a date, I'd advise him right off the bat to refrain from giving Hale any opinions on her aesthetic. TBH, even if he did give her any feedback, she wouldn't listen. Since getting an uncharacteristically short haircut, Hale noted men have felt more entitled than ever to share their opinions on her look.

“I couldn’t tell you the amount of times when guys were like, ‘You should grow your hair out again. I like long hair.’ I’m like, ‘I’m not cutting my f*cking hair for you.’ I cut my hair for me," she explained. "And I feel great with it this way.”

The same thing goes for her makeup choices. “Or a lot of guys don’t like a bold lip color," she continued. "I love a bold lip color. I don’t care. I don’t care! I truly don’t dress for men at all. I dress for me and what I think is cool.”

If you, like me, just can't get enough of Hale, I would highly recommend giving her full interview with Cosmopolitan a read.