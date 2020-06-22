If you thought a pandemic was gonna stop people from getting inked, you thought wrong. On Sunday, June 21, Lucy Hale debuted two new dainty tattoos from celebrity-loved tattoo artist Winter Stone. The new ink is in Stone's signature minimalistic script style and represents the "loves" of Hale's life.

"For my loves 🐶👩🏻‍🦰👧🏼👶🏼- thank you @winterstone," Hale captioned her Instagram post debuting the tattoos, the "loves" being her dog Elvis and her nieces and nephew. The first tattoo is very clearly dedicated to Elvis, given the name "Elvis" written in a flowing script just above her inner elbow. The second tattoo — the numbers 14, 16, and 20 — are seemingly for Hale's two young nieces and her nephew, given the two little girls and little boy emoji. Although, it's unclear what the numbers themselves represent.

Before revealing these two new pieces, Hale was no stranger to tattoos. In fact, she had well over 10 already. Among her already existing ink was a bow on the back of her neck, a small sun on her back, "I love you" on her arm in her grandmother's handwriting (which her sister has also), a teeny elephant on her right arm, a crescent moon on her back, the initial of her Pretty Little Liars character on her finger, and a few quotes and phrases, among others.

Hale certainly isn't the first celebrity Stone has inked. The Los Angeles-based artist is loved by many a celebrity for his dainty, detailed, intricate black line work and delicate script. He's tattooed the likes of Lady Gaga, Joe Jonas, Miley Cyrus, Sophie Turner, Demi Lovato, and Mandy Moore, among so many others. And as cities continue to open up following the global coronavirus pandemic, Hale definitely won't be the last celebrity to appear with Stone's signature tat style.