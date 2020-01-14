A couple of months ago when you were gearing up for the holidays and pulling out twinkly lights, you might've said to your best friends, "I want to go somewhere for Christmas." In the background, you may have had The Holiday on, giving you the inspiration to get out of town. The never-ending chaos of the season kept you from making actual plans, though, which is why you should enter Love Home Swap's #SwapMyHoliday Sweepstakes.

This sweepstakes gives you the chance to live out your travel dreams and be like Cameron Diaz or Kate Winslet in the beloved movie. Unlike the film, though, it doesn't require switching homes with someone else. If you're the winner, you get to catch a flight to a romantic cottage in the English countryside or chill out in a stunning pool in Los Angeles. The best part? You get to do it all with your favorite travel buddy or friend who can quote every line of The Holiday, too.

Here's the deal: Love Home Swap, a worldwide home exchange program, and RCI, "the leader in vacation exchange," have paired up so one traveler can go on their dream holiday getaway. Call it a "redo" or a present that arrived a little late. Either way, it's an incredible chance to get started on your "travel more" resolution for the new year and take a break from the real world.

To enter, you simply have to share a picture on Instagram, Facebook, or Twitter from your actual holiday vacation this year. Maybe you spent it at home baking delicious cookies with your siblings or with your bestie who lives in another city. The sweepstakes wants to see, and will choose a winner from those who hit the share button. In addition to posting the picture, you must use the hashtag #SwapMyHoliday, tag the person you want to come with you on this adventure, and follow Love Home Swap (@lovehomeswap on Instagram and Twitter.) If you enter via Facebook, you can simply comment with your picture and tags on Love Home Swap's post about the giveaway, as per the official page for the giveaway.

According to the official press release, the sweepstakes is running from Jan. 14 to Feb. 9, 2020, so be sure to hit the share button before the contest is closed. It's open for U.S. residents only, and doesn't require making any purchases of any kind. The winner of the sweepstakes will be treated to a luxurious vacay of their choosing: a week-long trip to a boutique barn in Chesire, England, or modern and breathtaking home in Los Angeles, California. They'll also recieve round-trip airfare for two people, airport transfers in their chosen destination, and $1,000 in spending money — no home-swapping required.

Now, if you win and choose to check into the boutique barn in England, you can expect to take a few bubble baths in a large, copper tub. You'll be able to stargaze from the private garden, where there's a fire pit, or the comfort of your blankets thanks to the dreamiest skylights. During your seven-night stay, you might decide to wander around the nearby cities and towns like Manchester and Liverpool. To say the least, you'll feel like a character in The Holiday from the moment you wake up and make breakfast to the moment you walk through the village and chat with the locals.

The contemporary and luxe home in Los Angeles will a slightly different vibe, giving you and your travel buddy the chance to lounge near a pool or soak in a hot tub in your spare time. It'll treat you to sunset #views and a city that's loaded with things to do, see, and explore.

TBH, even if you don't win, you might want to participate in a home swap via Love Home Swap, head to either of these destinations, and bring your The Holiday dreams to life.