Logic & Ryan Tedder's "One Day" Lyrics Will Inspire You To Be Your Best Self

This year's MTV Video Music Awards are coming up fast. Logic is set to perform at the 2018 VMAs alongside Ryan Tedder of OneRepublic to perform their single "One Day" for the first time ever. Logic is known for making some inspiring bops like "1-800-273-8255," a powerful song about suicide, but Logic's "One Day" lyrics strike an even more uplifting and inspirational tone.

At last year's VMAs, Logic took to the stage with Khalid and Alessia Cara to perform their song "1-800-273-8255." It was one of the highlights of the night, as a group of people whose lives have been affected by suicide joined the artists on stage as a show of support for any viewers who were going through similar struggles. That performance can basically be described as "it gets better," but his upcoming performance of "One Day" at the 2018 VMAs will probably be more of a "living my best life" vibe.

Logic and Ryan Tedder's "One Day" lyrics start off with Tedder singing,

And maybe one day I'll be wiser / 'Cause maybe one day I'll be further from here / Put all of my faith in tomorrow / Dark days keep me up all night / Only thing I know, it's gonna be / Alright

Visionary Music Group on YouTube

Then Logic comes in with the first verse.

You ever wonder what it means to make it by any means / And finally obtain your dreams / On the come up, but they run up in a world of many fiends / I been at it since a teen, get this money, get the cream / Hard work and sacrifice, but not a lot know what I mean / Most these rappers, ain't got no class like bomb threats / And bein' the illest, the disease, is the on set / And it don't matter where you at / If you white or if you black / If you rich, or you poor, we gon' always want more / But one thing I can be sure, as long as I got the floor / I'm 'gon use this power to paint a picture of unity / Yeah I'm rippin' it up with that energy like there's two of me / F*ck the lights and the cameras, right now it's just you and me

Then Logic and Tedder do the pre-chorus together.

One day (one day) / I'll be richer than I was before / One day (one day) / I'm 'gon have enough money to buy the store / One day (one day) / Young Sinatra said you know I'm finna do it my way / You on the road to success, I took the highway

Tedder comes in with the chorus.

And maybe one day I'll be wiser / 'Cause maybe one day I'll be further from here / Put all of my faith in tomorrow / Dark days keep me up all night / Only thing I know, it's gonna be alright

Verse two starts off with Logic rapping,

Yeah, feelin' just like I'm at mass / Yeah, I'm comin' for that ass / Game been broken too long, so I guess I am the cast / Like my section 8 crib, finally found some greener grass / So ahead of my time, I wasn't born in the past / This right here a double-header with Logic and Ryan Tedder / Oh no, it can't get no better / And you know, we know we do it for the children / I never thought I'd see the day I made a million / Couple thousand later, feel like everybody feel 'em / I ain't mean to boast in that last line / But counting money's always been my favorite pastime / Especially with a past like mine / Drugs in the household / Never had a hand to hold / Even when I was homeless in the blistering cold, but I made it out / And if I can, you can no doubt / I know

Then comes another pre-chorus from Logic and Tedder.

One day / I'ma do it like I never did it / One day / I'ma have the courage to go out and get it / One day / Do what I love and support my girl / One day / I'ma shake up the whole world

Tedder sings the chorus again before Tedder sings the bridge that goes,

Everybody tryna kill my light / Only thing I know it's gonna be all right (one day) / Everybody tryna kill my light / Only thing I know it's gonna be all right (one day) / Keep tryna tell myself in the morning things will be better (one day) / Keep tryna tell myself tomorrow's different weather

Then the chorus comes in one last time.

And maybe one day I'll be wiser / 'Cause maybe one day I'll be further from here / Put all of my faith in tomorrow / Dark days keep me up all night / Only thing I know, it's gonna be

In addition to Logic and Tedder's performance, Ariana Grande and Shawn Mendes are confirmed to be performing at the VMAs on Aug. 20. Jennifer Lopez is receiving the Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award, so expect an epic performance from her. Logic will probably want to keep up with his inspirational VMAs performance history, so we'll see what he and Tedder have in store for their first-ever performance of "One Day."