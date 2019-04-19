While she won't be making an appearance on the reboot of The Hills, one of your favorite OGs from the original show is joining the CBD oil craze and has come out with three new CBD oil-infused products to help you chill the heck out. Lo Bosworth's new CBD line Timeout is an extension of her Love Wellness brand which caters to the self-care needs of women.

As mentioned, Timeout includes three new products: Timeout CBD Bath Salts, Timeout CBD Supplement, and Timeout CBD Oil Supplement. Each of the three products are designed to help you deal with stress management in a natural way, so it's only right that the new collection has launched in April, the month that has been deemed "Stress Awareness Month". The trio is already available on LoveWellness.co and will be available in-stores and online at Urban Outfitters on Saturday, April 20.

If you're not yet familiar with how CBD oil works in supplements, the oil is derived from cannabis leaves and infused in supplements and when ingested, it helps regulate your central nervous system development, as well as your body's responses to internal and external factors and stressors. On the other hand, you've also probably heard of CBD oil-infused makeup and skincare products which use the oil to calm, moisturize, and revitalize your skin. Considering Lo's new collection is made up of both supplements and a skincare item, ahead, I've provided a breakdown of each product and how it works.

Timeout CBD Bath Salts

Timeout CBD Bath Salts $29.99 Love Wellness Buy Now

Nothing helps one de-stress like a long, soothing bubble bath. Well now, thanks to the Timeout CBD Bath Salts, you can get an extra boost of relaxation. The bath salts are infused with eucalyptus oil, jojoba oil, and CBD oil to help sooth and heal the skin and inflammation.

Timeout CBD Supplement

Timeout CBD Supplement $34.99 Love Wellness Buy Now

These capsules are designed to reduce stress, relax your muscles, and encourage a restful night of sleep. They're made up of 100% organic, non-GMO CBD derived from hemp and will give you a timeout that you can look forward to.

Timeout CBD Oil Supplement

Timeout CBD Oil Supplement $44.99 Love Wellness Buy Now

This flavorless oil can be dropped into your mouth or mixed in with a drink like your morning coffee. It's made up of 99% pure CBD isolate and is paired with MCT oil to promote stress relief and to help relieve arthritis, inflammation, anxiety, depression, insomnia, and digestive issues.

It's worth noting that the claims made by the Timeout line haven't been approved by the Food and Drug Administration yet so, as with any supplement, you should check with your doctor prior to starting. However, as someone who has given CBD oils a whirl, you will likely find yourself feeling a lot more relaxed and free of stress after taking them.

Lo's new Timeout line joins the rest of her Love Wellness collection which includes supplements like Bye Bye Bloat, a supplement designed to help you de-bloat and digest foods more smoothly, Good Girl Probiotics, a probiotic designed to be used as a preventative against various infections, and Good to Glow, a supplement jam-packed with vitamins that your skin craves. So if you find yourself in need of a major self-care supplement overhaul, Love Wellness definitely won't let you down — just like Lo never let LC down.