It's official: Lizzo deserves the sister of the year award. When Lizzo's sister Vanessa Jefferson celebrated her birthday in November 2020, she received the cake of her dreams. Lizzo is well aware of how much her sis loves BTS, and made sure her cake was a colorful representation of her fandom. In addition to looking delicious, the cake featured all seven members of the K-Pop band on top. Lizzo's BTS birthday cake for her sister Vanessa was an ARMY's dream come true.

Judging from her TikTok page, Lizzo was just as excited about the cake as her sister. She shared a video clip showing off the cake, setting BTS' "Dynamite" as the soundtrack. As if having cake toppers of all the BTS members wasn't impressive enough, the cake also featured chocolate covered strawberries and marshmallows. "I got my sister a BTS bday cake #bts I love it," she captioned the video. The video also shared a glimpse of her sister who looked thrilled about the themed sweet treat in front of her.

A close-up shot of the cake also revealed the band's photo was printed across the side of the Basically, no detail was overlooked. You can see the epic BTS cake Lizzo got for her sister below.

Lizzo/TikTok

Lizzo and her sister have both always been open about their love of BTS. In August, Lizzo shared a photo of her sister wearing a shirt with the words “Tae is bae” scrawled across the front, a nod to BTS' Kim Taehyung aka V. Lizzo herself has also spoken out about admiring the band. In October 2019, she tweeted about her love of the band and encouraged fans to stream them.

Lizzo shares a tight-knit relationship with her sister, and in an October 2019 interview with SheKnows, Vanessa dished on how her fame affected their family.

“It’s like being in a tornado and sitting in the middle where it’s so calm… and like, yo, what happened?” she said. “We just lift her up and make sure she shines and just gives this message of love. It’s really necessary these days.”

For Lizzo and Vanessa, family is the best gift of all, but a BTS-themed birthday cake is a close second.