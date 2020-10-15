The 2020 Billboard Music Awards had music performance after music performance, tons of fan-voted awards, and out-of-this-world fashion. But perhaps the most poignant outfit at the BBMAs was Lizzo's "Vote" dress. While accepting the award for Top Song Sales Artist, her dress made one message loud and clear: You have to get out and vote in the upcoming presidential election on Nov. 3. To top it off, she even had her ring fingers painted to match the dress.

When the singer took the stage to accept her award, her dress clearly foreshadowed what her speech would focus on. Lizzo's off-the-shoulder black minidress had "Vote" printed in bold, white letters all across it several times. Christian Siriano designed this custom dress for the singer based on a design from his spring 2021 collection. To keep the focus on the dress, the rest of the singer's look was very minimal. "Lizzo wanted to do something sleek to fit with the dress because the dress was such a big statement, so we went with a snatched pony," hairstylist Shelby Swain, for ghd, told Allure. "It was a Naomi Campbell moment."

Amy Sussman/BBMA2020/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Kevin Mazur/BBMA2020/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Amy Sussman/BBMA2020/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Along with her statement dress, Lizzo gave a very heartfelt and poignant speech accepting her award. “I just wanted to say I’ve been thinking a lot about suppression and the voices that refused to be suppressed, and I wonder, would I be standing here right now if it weren’t for the big Black women who refused to have their voices be suppressed?” Lizzo said. "There’s power in who you are. There’s power in your voice. So, whether it’s through music, protest, or your right to vote, use your power, use your voice, and refuse to be suppressed. Thank you so much to Billboard. I love y’all. God bless, y’all.”

This may be Lizzo's best award look yet. And, if you're trying to live up to Lizzo's expectations, make sure you have a plan to vote by your state's deadline.