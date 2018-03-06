The most difficult part about leaving the nest doesn't always have anything to do with being thrown into society and combating the ups and downs of adulting. It may generally revolve around the fact that you're leaving mama bear for the first time, because you were basically born attached to her. There are numerous ways to cope with living away from your mom for the first time — and when you're really missing her, you'd like to think you've already tried them all.
If the dramatics were at their highest when you finally said goodbye, sad songs were probably streaming on repeat as you unpacked your things in your new place (and it slightly destroyed you). It may have even made you realize that you never really stop needing your parents in some way, shape, or form. It doesn't matter how old you get.
Yeah, the struggle was all too real. The mom and daughter relationship is a complex and unique connection, though. No two relationships are ever alike, which means that time of separation summoned a vast scale of emotions from different ladies. I asked several women — all with differing relationships with their mom — how they dealt with parting from her, and their answers didn't skimp on sincerity and subtle bluntness.
This woman makes time to catch up with her mom every single day.
— Jamie, 27
They still watch their favorite show together.
— Hannah, 24
She reaches out to her mom for advice and guidance.
— Alejandra, 25
This woman's mom left, but not without teaching her how to run things — and she's so thankful for that.
— Jennifer, 25
She bolted from home right after high school, but still made time for phone calls with Mom every day.
— Anastacia, 24
Pictures, meaningful knick-knacks, and quotes trump the miles.
— Alexa, 24
She was already used to facing some obstacles alone.
— Ashley, 26
The roles of a mother and daughter are never finite. In fact, the terms and relationships are being innovated every single day. The bonds obviously vary, but somehow, something beautiful, self-gaining, or cherishing comes out of many of them.