Moving to a big city is already a major lifestyle change, but deciding to live alone in that big city is a different ballgame. There's this massive place to explore outside your apartment windows, and at home, it's just you. That alone time can be super beneficial in your personal growth. I've lived in both New York City and Los Angeles with some really great roommates, but it wasn't until I was in my own place that I realized how much living alone in a big city teaches you how to be a real adult.

The freedom of being on your own automatically forces you to learn a lot of life valuable lessons, but add the hustle of a big city into the mix, and it feels like you've been enrolled in a crash course of adulting. You're not only trying to establish your daily routine, get work done like a total #girlboss, and make new friends, but you're doing it all by yourself in a new city.

Looking back on where I was when I first moved into to my own place, up to now, I'm able to notice these 10 ways the city taught me to grow all on my own.

1 You Make A Real Effort In Relationships Eugenio Marongiu/Shutterstock When you're living alone, you have to make an extra effort in all relationships. If not, you'll likely be getting a lot more alone time than you bargained for. When I'm exhausted from a long day at work, I have zero energy to go anywhere. However, it's always worth it to meet up with friends at a comedy show or happy hour so I can continue to strengthen those friendships.

2 You Designate A Day For Laundry And Grocery Shopping Violart/Shutterstock When you don't have roommates to share the chores with, you'll fall way behind on things like laundry and dishes if you don't get into a weekly routine. That's why designating a day for laundry, cleaning, and grocery shopping every week is the way to go. In a big city, it's pretty hard to have laundry in your own unit. If you do, never leave that place! It sounds like a dream come true. That's why I have a designated laundry day where I plan to get all of it done. Without it, I'd have piles and piles.

3 You Get Involved In New Activities hedgehog94/Shutterstock Just like making the extra effort in your relationships, you should also try out some new hobbies. Depending on how big the city is, the world is probably your oyster to pick and choose fun and new things. I've tried aerial yoga, pottery painting classes, and improvisational comedy. So, I know first-hand that by doing this, not only are you getting out of your comfort zone, but you may discover a new passion you never knew you had.

4 You Find Your Go-To Spots Around Town baranq/Shutterstock Your new home may not feel like home sweet home just yet. You may miss the quaint coffee shops and diners that you and your friends used to hang out in. Now, with a new city on your own, it's up to you to find your go-to spots. Maybe you'll get lucky like me, and stumble into a perfect coffee shop with Instagram-worthy baked goods and delicious chai tea lattes.

5 You Set Up A Budget Plan That Works For You Dean Drobot/Shutterstock Living in a big city isn't cheap, and receiving that first bill in the mail will likely hurt a bit. Believe me, I've been there. That's when you quickly learn that setting up a monthly budget for yourself is key.

6 You Face Any Obstacles Head-On BOKEH STOCK/Shutterstock There's nothing that makes you feel more like an adult than successfully dealing with a roadblock on your own. Whether it's a pipe that burst in your apartment or a parking ticket you have to dispute, the struggle can be real at first. But, keep your chin up and focus on what needs to get done. Things will happen, but you'll soon realize you have everything you need to handle it on your own.

7 You Know That Asking For Help Is Totally OK Odua Images/Shutterstock You're a strong, confident, independent woman who lives on her own. You don't need any help — or that's what you like to believe. All of that is true, but you also can't be too hard on yourself trying to juggle it all. Know that it's perfectly OK to ask for a little help along the way.

8 You Learn What Material Things Are Actually Important Dean Drobot/Shutterstock With so much space in my apartment, I tried to fill it all up. Looking around now, I realize that I don't really need as much stuff as I have. You'll soon realize that the things that truly matter are worth keeping, and the rest can get a one-way ticket out of your apartment.

9 You Establish A Good Nighttime Routine Tinatin/Shutterstock The city you're in may actually never sleep, but you definitely need to. Living with roommates before, you may have dealt with some distractions. However, now that you're on your own, it's time to establish a solid nighttime routine. Whether you journal, meditate, or follow a skincare regime, it's best to get into some kind of schedule as you unwind every night. As you get more into adulthood, you'll definitely be #grateful for the much need Z's.