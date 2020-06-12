Lisa Vanderpump has made a name for herself being an iconic ex-member of the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, owning four of Los Angeles' hottest restaurants, and also speaking her mind when she feels strongly about something. That's why, when cast members of her show were accused of racist actions, fans were eager to hear what Vanderpump would have to say about it. Lisa Vanderpump's reaction to the Vanderpump Rules firings gave Bravo viewers what they were waiting for.

On June 9, Bravo confirmed four of the series' stars — Stassi Schroeder, Kristen Doute, Max Boyens, and Brett Caprioni — would not be returning to the show. Schroeder and Doute had been series regulars since Season 1, while Boyens and Caprioni were new additions in Season 8.

News of the firing came after a story went viral about Schroeder and Doute being involved in racist actions toward their ex-cast member Faith Stowers. The situation came to light in a June 5 Instagram Live, in which Stowers recounted a 2018 incident when Schroeder and Doute called the cops on Stowers to suggest she was behind crimes she did not commit. Apparently, Schroeder and Doute saw a tabloid report about a Black woman wanted for theft, and they called the police, claiming Stowers was that woman.

In the wake of the news going viral, Schroeder and Doute both issued Instagram apologies on June 7. On June 8, Variety reported Schroeder was dropped as a client from her agency, PR firm, and several brand deals.

Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic, Inc/Getty Images

The other two recently fired Vanderpump Rules stars, Boyens and Caprioni, were presumably let go after old, racist tweets were discovered on their Twitter profiles in January 2020.

On June 10, Vanderpump posted on Instagram about "many things that have been brought to [her] attention." She did not call out any things in particular, nor did she mention of the ex-cast members by name, but she instead alluded to Bravo's "decisions" to fire them from the show.

In the post, Vanderpump said she is "saddened" by what some of her employees did, and though she implies their actions were due to "lack of judgement," she makes it clear she believes actions need to have consequences.

Vanderpump also devoted a large portion of her post to talking about how her restaurants employ a diverse group of people, and she said she's looking forward to showing fans a "deeper look into the multi-faceted fabric of our company in the future."

Season 9 of Vanderpump Rules has not yet been announced, but if it happens, hopefully fans will see Vanderpump deliver on that statement.