It appears that summer 2019 has stolen the title for the summer with the hottest new music. Chance the Rapper, Lil Nas X, and Taylor Swift have each released totally monumental albums in these last few months. But one musical artist we — well — weren't quite expecting to receive new music from is Lindsay Lohan. The actress and reality TV star seems to be making a comeback in terms of her music career, and if you don't believe me, check out Lindsay Lohan's new song "Xanax." It's actually a bop.

Yep, you heard that loud and clear, folks — Lohan's new single is going to be totally epic. Prepare to feel old though, because according to Billboard, "Xanax" is going to be Lohan's first music release in 11 years. Weird, right? The news officially broke on Thursday, Aug. 29, when podcast host Kris Fade played a teaser for the song on The Kris Fade Show, and according to reports, the full song is going to be released "very soon." Fingers crossed.

The lyrics of "Xanax" are all about facing life's harshest realities, such as anxiety, social pressure, and making the brave choice to take care of yourself. Definitely check out the passage below for yourself, if you haven't already.

Would you like to sit next to me?//When you kiss me, I can't breathe//I try to stay away from you, but you get me high//Only person in this town that I like//Guess I can take one more trip for the night//just for the night.

... And the best part is that you can listen to the first 30 seconds on Twitter, because @popcravemusic posted the clip directly from the podcast. Thank god.

So good, right? The song is undeniably catchy, the lyrics are pretty deep, and most importantly, it's danceable. TBH, this would have been perfect to jam to at Lohan's former night club in Mykonos... RIP.

Lohan also took to Instagram to confirm the release and name of the upcoming new song with a video of herself dancing to it. And if you ask me, that's a pretty epic way to re-enter the music scene after a decade.

Based on Lohan's Instagram caption, it seems like she's having a ton of fun breaking back out into the music industry. It reads:

Lohan's new music shouldn't come as a major surprise, because earlier this summer in June 2019, Lohan posted photos to Instagram showing her working in a recording studio. In the photos, Lohan was wearing oversized headphones and standing near a microphone. And in a Twitter post quoting an article about the photos, Lohan said she was “hard at work." So, like I said, we've seen this coming for quite a while now. I'm really anticipating a complete album, though. If it's anything like "Xanax," it's bound to be good.

Whether you have been anticipating a new single from Lohan for too many years to count, or if you can't believe she's back on the music scene, there's no denying she came in hot with this new track. TBH it's about to be my new jam, so if you need me, I'll probably be listening to this on repeat.