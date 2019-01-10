Lindsay Lohan is currently doing press for her new MTV reality series, Lindsay Lohan's Beach Club (I watched the first episode, y'all, it's amazing), and for the first time in a long time, she's opening up about her past relationships in interviews. In an interview with Howard Stern, Lohan talked about her famous exes Wilmer Valderrama and Samantha Ronson. And Lindsay Lohan's comments about her exes show there's no bad blood between them. Well, at least on her end. And she's apparently going to dish more about her famous exes on Lindsay Lohan's Beach Club.

Stern asked what her dating life in Hollywood was like before she distanced herself from the whole scene. He asked about Valderrama, who Lohan said was her first boyfriend, and quipped, "I bet that guy, I bet it's hard to have a serious relationship. He's so f*cking good looking."

"No, he's a good guy," Lohan calmly said back.

"It becomes a very incestual place," she said, referring to dating people in Hollywood. "So I was like, I want to date a guy who's a businessman. Doesn't have Instagram, doesn't have social media, and is completely off the grid, in terms of that kind of stuff." As for her ex-girlfriend, DJ Samantha Ronson, she said they're still on good terms with each other.

"We're friends more than anything," she revealed. "We were always more like best friends. I talk about that on the show. We’re friends.”

In terms of how Ronson comes up as a topic on her show, Lohan revealed to Stern that one of the employees at her beach house tells his co-workers he's bisexual during this season. Some of the employees apparently give him a hard time about it (ew, people, it's 2019), and Lohan comes to his defense by sharing her own experiences of dating a woman.

You can watch part of the interview here.

The Howard Stern Show on YouTube

In another part of her interview with Stern, Lohan revealed that she's had one great love of her life, but it ended years ago. And it's none of the famous people she dated.

"It was years ago, I can't say his name," she said when Stern asked who this great love was, adding, "It's no one famous." She revealed that the four-year relationship ended because he held on to a couple of huge lies during their entire relationship. But she didn't reveal who the man was or what the lies were about.

The Howard Stern Show on YouTube

As for her dating life now, Lohan said she's single, but only wants to date someone who's in business, not famous, and is great at what they do.

"I'm too busy," she said. "I just haven't had time to think about it. [And] I haven't met anyone I like," adding that she's particularly looking for "someone who hates the spotlight," as she's such a homebody.

Stern is surprised to hear Lindsay Lohan is a homebody, given her party girl past, but she maintained in the interview that those years when she was partying hard and always with famous people were effectively her college years. And that that kind of heavy drinking would have been normal for everybody else in college. I mean, she's not wrong, I guess?

I, for one, am hella excited to see what kind of drama Lindsay Lohan's Beach Club has in store for us, y'all. Will it be the only reality show I genuinely like?! Stay tuned!!