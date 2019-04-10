This summer, you're looking to have experiences that totally guac your world. You're hoping to jet-set someplace with palm trees and pink skies, and treat yourself to cuisine that's served with slices of fresh avocado on the side. You're crossing your fingers that you can live the island life in one of the dreamiest destinations that the Caribbean has to offer, and eat your favorite foods in the middle of the ocean. Well, what if I told you that that's 100 percent possible? Lime Out's floating taco and cocktail bar will seriously upgrade your next trip, and make this a season to remember.

Before we dive into this unique travel experience, though, let's talk about your bucket list and how you can make it even better. As of right now, it may be filled with bullet points like "learn how to surf on the West Coast," and "go zip-lining in Costa Rica." Those adventures will be out of this world, but I think you're missing out on some crucial items that you can complete as soon as this summer.

You're missing afternoons spent relaxing under an umbrella on a private beach, and excursions like snorkeling, kayaking, and cliff jumping. You're missing tequila tastings (if you're 21 or over, of course) and mountain hikes at sunset. Most importantly, you're overlooking unique experiences, like trying carefully-curated recipes and sipping cool drinks at Lime Out that'll give you something to taco 'bout. (Trust me, you won't want to skip over this one.)

What's the scoop on Lime Out's floating taco and cocktail bar?

Sarah Swan

You have some vacation planning to do, so I won't keep the details from you any longer. According to Coastal Living, Lime Out is dedicated to giving its guests a one-of-a-kind experience and lots of delicious tacos. It floats off the coast of the dreamy Caribbean island, St. John, and recently opened in March 2019.

According to Coastal Living, you can access Lime Out and its gourmet menu via boat, or by swimming up to it and ordering something spicy from the solar-powered kitchen. You can grab something to go, place an order for delivery, or hang out at the bar that's designed for good times.

Personally, I'd take a seat at one of the underwater bar stools and take a few Instagram-worthy pictures of my hibiscus sun tea against the lime green wall. Let's be honest: An experience like this has to make its way onto the feed.

Once you're done trying the ceviche tacos, you can even purchase a few gifts to take home with you, like reusable tumblers. That way, you can always remember the memories you made and the endless bowls of guacamole you savored on #vacay.

What kind of food and drink can you treat yourself to?

Cynthia Swan

Knowing what's on Lime Out's menu will be essential to making the most of this experience. You can access the full menu on their Facebook page, and glance over the ingredients that are included in each taco or fruity cocktail. To give you a little taste of what you can expect, though, I'll pick out a few items that I think are particularly noteworthy.

First, consider treating yourself to the "ceviche taco." Filled with cilantro, red onion, pink grapefruit and orange segments, and a chipotle coleslaw (among a few other ingredients), it sounds like a party for your tastebuds. I also think you should put in a order for the "green curry chicken taco" and the "rum ribs taco," and wash all those flavors down with a refreshing craft cocktail.

The "coco colada" will make you feel like you're truly living in the island life. There is lemonade, passion fruit juice, and water on the menu, too, though, in case you're looking for something simpler and still full of rich flavors. (I'll take the tamarind juice, please!)

What other unique travel experiences can you have in the Caribbean this summer?

Aside from chilling at Lime Out and experiencing everything this incredible spot in the ocean has to offer, there are other things you should do and see in the Caribbean this summer. You should take whatever kind of trip you plan as an opportunity to explore and check things off your bucket list — even the items that you didn't know existed or were missing out on before.

You should go parasailing, if you're feeling particularly adventurous, and relax under the palm trees as much as possible. After all, it's summer, which means you finally have some time to get outside and enjoy the saturated sunsets with your besties, the sand in your toes, and the sea. Don't waste a second of it, and have only experiences that truly guac your world.