Part of me swears that Lil Nas X's music video for "Old Town Road" came out ages ago because the song is such an iconic track already. But, as a matter of fact, the "Old Town Road" music video actually just debuted on May 17. although the weight was long and tedious, watching the video will reveal why it was well worth the wait. Lil Nas X's "Old Town Road" music video has so many celebrity cameos that it becomes instantly clear why it took so long for all the pieces to move into place to make the epic video happen.

So without further ado, let's get into all those celebrity cameos!

1. Billy Ray Cyrus

Obviously, Billy Ray Cyrus is one of the first major celeb faces to appear alongside Lil Nas X in "Old Town Road"'s music video. The video begins with Lil Nas X and Cyrus riding horses furiously down, well, an old town road circa 1889. Nas X is carrying a bag of money in his hands which one can assume is stolen since they're being pursued by police officers on horses. Billy Ray is the country crooner who breathed even more life into the viral track after it was unceremoniously yanked off the Billboard Country Charts for supposedly not incorporating enough "country elements." It went without saying he'd feature in the video. Take that, Billboard!

2. Chris Rock & HaHa Davis

Iconic comedian Chris Rock makes his cameo alongside social media personality, HaHa Davis, as the Sherrif and his debuty in town. Rock decides to call off Davis and let Lil Nas X and Cyrus escape because, according to him, "When you see a black man on a horse going that fast, you just gotta let him fly!" Whatever you say, Chris!

3. Vince Staples

Lil Nas X is transported to the present day by way of some old-country wormhole, where he ends up racing rapper and actor, Vince Staples, on his horse. Staples jokes, "I seen you before. You're from Compton, right?"

No. No, Vince. He's from Old Town Road.

4. Rico Nasty

After beating Vince Staples at racing, Lil Nas X and Cyrus crash an old folks' bingo night where rapper Rico Nasty is hanging out.

5. Diplo

Oh, Diplo is there, too, for some reason. He's playing one of those old-school contraptions they used to wash clothes (I think?) as a guitar.

"Old Town Road" is a bonafide smash hit, so it's no surprise at all that so many celebrities wanted to be involved in what's sure to go down in history as an iconic moment in music video history as well.

The only person that was missing? Definitely North West. After she dropped her own, self-produced, self-chroeographed, and self-directed music video for the track, I'm surprised that Lil Nas X didn't jump back into the studio with North West to do some reshoots. She really should have been part of it, if you ask me.

Watch the whole video in all its glory below!