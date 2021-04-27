Lil Huddy surprised everyone by including his ex-girlfriend and TikTok star Charli D'Amelio in his music video for "America's Sweetheart." The clip showed the two getting really close, and at one point, they almost kissed, sparking speculation among fans they were actually back together behind the scenes. During a Q&A session on Instagram, the rapper revealed emotions were running high while filming with his ex, and in the end, Lil Huddy and Charli D'Amelio made everyone cry on the set of his "America's Sweetheart" video.

Lil Huddy debuted his new MV on Friday, April 23 — almost exactly one year after he announced his split with D'Amelio on April 13, 2020. Although he and D'Amelio took a break from seeing each other for a while after their breakup, the two eventually started hanging out again that June, making fans believe they still had feelings for each other. When fans discovered Lil Huddy and D'Amelio bought matching Gucci heart-shaped rings in October 2020, they were more convinced than ever they were back on. At the time, Lil Huddy insisted they were just "friendship rings," but it didn't stop his followers from theorizing there was something more to the jewelry anyway.

In an April 23 interview with Elite Daily, Lil Huddy confirmed "America's Sweetheart" is about his breakup with D'Amelio. "It was written about a time that me and Charli had gone through during the beginning of when we'd first gotten out of our relationship," he said. "Back when quarantine first started, I was going through a really tough time. I wasn't able to see anybody, go outside, go to a f*cking grocery store. I felt so alone during that time, and that was when me and her were going through our rough sh*t."

MEGA/GC Images/Getty Images

Due to D'Amelio being Lil Huddy's muse for "America's Sweetheart," his team thought it would make "so much sense" to cast her in his MV, especially because they were still friends.

During a Q&A session on IG shortly after the video's release, a fan asked the singer if he and D'Amelio ever got emotional while filming together. "Oh my god yes, the slow dance scene made everybody on set cry including the both of us," he responded. "It was just so special and with the intensity of the song playing it was moving honestly."

Now that fans know what happened behind the scenes, they'll never watch Lil Huddy's music video for "America's Sweetheart" the same ever again.