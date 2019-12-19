Lifetime helped holiday lovers start celebrating Christmas early this year by launching the "It's a Wonderful Lifetime" network event on Oct. 25. But while the channel already had a robust start to putting audiences in the holly jolly spirit, Lifetime's Christmas Day movie schedule for 2019 will give viewers a full day of festive viewing. So, get ready to snuggle up in the light of the tree (and your TV) and delve into the latest holiday flicks.

Lifetime has released holiday-themed originals every Saturday and Sunday since its holiday event began in October, and on Christmas the network is set to debut two new films: Random Acts of Christmas at 6 p.m. ET and Christmas Hotel at 8 p.m. ET. Every film on this list is rated G or PG, so the whole family can spend time together without you worrying about awkwardly getting up to "go get some water" if a steamy scene comes on the screen.

If you're looking for some cinematic cheer on Dec. 25, then open your notebook (or the notes app on your phone) and jot down the Lifetime's Christmas Day lineup, listed below:

If you weren't counting down the days until Christmas before, now you might, with this list cheery movies on the agenda. You can start the day with Staging Christmas, which is about an interior designer that HGTV lovers might enjoy, work your way through a few tales about holiday romances, then finish up with the new movie, You Light Up My Christmas, which which is inspired by a true story about a Christmas lights factory, and might motivate you to take one last look at your own holiday lights before it's time to take them down and store them away until 2020.

Check out Lifetime's Christmas Day lineup on TV or in the Lifetime app.