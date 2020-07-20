There is no more opportune time to throw shade than when your ex gets engaged to someone new. And Lexy Panterra’s reaction to Brooklyn Beckham’s engagement is no exception. “I was pretty shocked and confused when I heard he got engaged," she told The Sun in what just might be the shadiest interview of all time, published July 18. "It’s not something anyone was expecting and, honestly, Brooklyn is not ready for that. He is very young and way too immature."

Lol. Burn.

And that's not where it ends! “I don’t know why he falls in love every few minutes," Panterra continued. "There is no consistency in his relationships. He has a new chick every month, so it’s surprising he would try to do this.”

Oh, and to be clear, she is not saying these things because she's jealous of Beckham's future wife Nicola Peltz. “We never talked about getting engaged. I would never have considered marrying Brooklyn. For what? There is nothing he could have brought to the table beside his family’s money and I don’t need that," she explained. "I have my own money and I’m happy with it. If I wanted money I should have gone after Cristiano Ronaldo.”

Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Needless to say, Panterra and Beckham are not exactly on good terms. “I don’t miss Brooklyn," she clearly stated. "We’re not even cool anymore. We have unfollowed each other on Instagram. I have moved on to better things." To add insult to injury, Panterra topped things off by noting that Beckham's not as hot as his dad. "I’ll admit that Brooklyn is a stud - but his dad is way more of a stud."

She even took aim at his sense of style, saying “Brooklyn does look kind of babyish and I think the way he dresses doesn’t do him any favors."

Joe Scarnici/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

As for why she and Beckham originally split, Panterra explained it was a few things:

We are not together any more because of his immature ways and him not being a good friend. I don’t want to say exactly why we split. I don’t want to bash him. The long distance thing was a factor for sure. It was a relationship that I could never take seriously, to be honest. The age gap was a big deal. You can tell immediately that he is a little immature. He was everything that you could imagine a young adult would be, at times a little bit more. Sometimes you just get fed up.

I'm seriously in need of some ice after all of these burns.

ICYMI: Panterra, 31, and Beckham, 21, dated on and off from 2017 to 2019, per The Sun. On July 11, Beckahm announced he's engaged to Peltz after having dated just nine months.

Here's to hoping things wind up going more smoothly between Peltz and Beckham.