After the heartbreaking death of Chadwick Boseman in August of this year, many people started wondering about the fate of his iconic character T'Challa and the Black Panther movies. Well, one of his co-stars, Letitia Wright, gave an update about Black Panther after Chadwick Boseman's death, and it's super honest.

Boseman's death was publicly announced on Aug. 28 after he privately fought colon cancer for four years. Black Panther 2 was originally slated to premiere in 2022, but Boseman's passing has put a large question mark on those plans. Wright, who plays T'Challa's scientist sister Shuri in Black Panther, recently spoke to Porter about how she and the rest of the Black Panther cast members feel about moving forward with another movie.

"We're just still mourning Chad, so it's not something I even want to think about," Wright said. "The thought of doing it without him is kinda strange. We're just grieving at the moment, so it's trying to find the light in the midst of it."

In the interview, Wright referred to Boseman as "my brother," demonstrating her special bond with him. It's not the first time Wright's called him her brother. In her tribute poem to Boseman right after his death, Wright wrote, "Before I got on the plane to L.A. for my first meeting with you, God told me that you are my brother and that I am to love you as such."

Kevin Winter/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

After the loss of Boseman, fans started speculating about the future of the Black Panther movie franchise. Many people spoke out against the idea of recasting T'Challa with another actor, arguing that Boseman should remain the sole embodiment of the character. Another option could be to have Wright's character Shuri become the new Black Panther. That storyline has already played out in the most recent run of Black Panther comics, so the movie wouldn't be straying too far from its source material if it goes in that direction.

For now though, it seems like Wright and her fellow Black Panther co-stars are focused on honoring Boseman's immeasurable legacy.