Hollywood or not, divorces can get ugly — especially when children are involved. But despite how complicated divorces can be, there are plenty of couples who separate and end up strengthening their bond. Take Lenny Kravitz and Lisa Bonet for example: The pair split in 1993 but seem closer than ever in 2020. So close, in fact, their friendship still makes headlines. Lenny Kravitz's birthday post to Jason Momoa (aka, Bonet's current husband of three years) has fans worshiping Bonet.

On Saturday, Aug. 1, Momoa celebrated his 41st birthday, and got a lot of love on social media, with one extra special shoutout from Kravitz. "Happy Birthday @prideofgypsies," Kravitz captioned a black-and-white picture of him and Momoa. "One family. One love."

In response to the IG post, Momoa commented, "love you ohana. miss u," and added the heart-eye and hang loose emojis.

Kravitz and Bonet were married from 1987 to 1993 and share daughter Zoë Kravitz. After their divorce, Bonet moved on with Momoa, whom she married in 2017. While fans were quick to show adoration for the men and their bond, most people gave the credit to Bonet, praising her for creating the ultimate blended family. And it didn't take long for Bonet to start trending on twitter.

Even celebs got in on the fun.

Kravitz's birthday shoutout to Momoa may have sparked the conversation about the blended family on Aug. 1, but there's no doubt that the famous fam is always in each other's corner. Not only have they been known to attend red carpets together in the past to show their support for one another, but Zoë even gushed over her stepfather in a sweet post of her own.

"Happy birthday papabear! i love you," the actress wrote.

Momoa, Kravtiz, and Bonet are proof that a happy family can come in all forms, and hopefully they can inspire others.