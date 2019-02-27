Amid all the cheating rumors surrounding Jordyn Woods and Tristan Thompson, few people are coming to Woods’ defense. Woods is, after all, Kylie Jenner’s best friend, which places her on the extended Kardashian-Jenner family tree, making this whole debacle even harder to swallow. Elite Daily reached out to Woods and Thompson's teams regarding the cheating reports, but did not hear back by the time of publication. It’s somewhat understandable that those in the Kardashian-Jenner inner circle are reportedly ousting her from their lives. But one person has some sympathetic words for Woods... and it’s not at all who you’d expect. Lena Dunham’s comments defending Jordyn Woods are definitely surprising, but also show that not everyone has it out for the 21-year-old model and socialite.

In a series of tweets detailing the questionable decisions she made at age 21, Dunham provided some anecdotes about why fans should probably be a little more forgiving when young people like Woods — especially ones who have grown up in the public eye — make mistakes.

“Can you imagine if who you’d made out with when you were 21 had massive public shaming consequences?” Dunham wrote. “When I was 21 I kissed my friend’s crush in my bathroom during a dinner party. I was inexplicably wearing a dog leash. I stayed in bed for days feeling hot shame. That was enough of a consequence! Nobody slashed prices on my eyeliner brand or whatever.”

Dunham is obviously referring to the fact that Jenner lowered the price of the “Jordy” Velvet Liquid Lipstick Lip Kit right after news of the rumored Woods-Thompson scandal broke. The Lip Kit is clearly named after Woods.

“The legal drinking age is 21. The legal going on TV age should be 26,” Dunham continued. “Just weighing in on the important national issues!”

Dunham’s comments are unexpected, especially since this whole Kardashian situation doesn’t exactly seem to be her area of expertise, but overall, it seems like she felt the need to say something in Woods’ defense. Unfortunately, some fans mistook these words as an insult to the Kardashians and began confronting Dunham on Twitter.

“I see you’re coming for the Kardashians (as always),” the fan wrote. “Very different to a drunken party kiss in your twenties when it’s your best friends’ older sister’s boyfriend who she has a baby with and when you’ve been there for her through her heartbreak in the past. It’s a betrayal 🙄🤷🏻‍♀️”

Dunham’s response was actually very reasonable and shed some light on her mindset when she wrote those initial tweets.

“I’m not coming for the K’s! I love and respect them,” Dunham responded. “It’s just A LOT of media attention on a very young girl’s sexual choices and my heart aches when I see that.”

And you know what? She isn’t wrong. Woods is still very young and having to live out her life — mistakes, included — in the public can’t be easy. But I suppose that’s what happens when you’re so closely associated with the Kardashians. The world knows so much about them that it makes perfect sense that everyone would know a lot about their closest associates as well.

In any case, it’s interesting to see Dunham come to Woods’ defense. I wonder if others will be doing the same in the coming days as well. Only time will tell, I suppose!