While ringing in her birthday on Saturday, Aug. 29, Lea Michele gifted fans a present of their own. The Glee alum, who welcomed her first child with husband Zandy Reich on Aug. 20, gave fans a sweet glimpse of her bundle of joy in a birthday post shared over the weekend. While her son is turned away from the camera in the shot, Lea Michele’s 34th birthday photo with her baby Ever shows the pair enjoying a sweet moment during the festivities.

As Michele turned 34 over the weekend, she made sure her mini-me was a part of the celebration. Her Instagram post, which was simply captioned "34," shows the new mom from the side cradling her newborn son. While both mom and son are turned away from the camera, viewers can see a bouquet of flowers and a chocolate cake with the words "Happy birthday mom!" written on it. While the Glee actor's celebration might have been a little more low-key this year, she's had a whirlwind week and a half leading up to the big day.

The couple welcomed their son just days earlier on Aug. 20. "Everyone's happy and healthy, and they're extremely grateful," an inside source told People at the time. The source also said Ever Leo had also "been an easy baby so far."

Michele gave fans an initial glimpse of her son just a few days earlier, posting a black-and-white photo of her and Reich holding their newborn's foot.

"ForEver grateful for this true blessing," she captioned the snapshot.

The couple have yet to publicly speak out about their experience with being parents, but it wouldn't be surprising if Michele and Reich plan to add more to their family in the coming years. The pair, who tied the knot in March 2019, have "always wanted to be parents," an inside source told People that April. Meanwhile, back in 2014, Michele told Glamour U.K. in an interview that she saw herself having a big family one day.

"I'm going to have like a billion [kids]! But mainly because I always hated being an only child, I always wished I had more siblings!" she told the publication.

Fans will have to wait to see if Michele posts more photos of Ever in the future, but it looks like in the meantime, the Scream Queens actress is definitely enjoying her first birthday as a new mom.