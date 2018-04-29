Ever since Lea Michele starred in her breakout role on Glee, fans of the show have been straight stanning Michele. Who can blame them? The girl can sing, act, and she really seems like she'd be the ultimate BFF. So, when the actress shared some personal news on Saturday, April 28, her fans were thrilled for her. It was revealed on Saturday night that Lea Michele is engaged to Zandy Reich, and fans' good wishes for the couple immediately began rolling in on Twitter.

Michele announced the exciting news herself with a sweet photo that appears to show her adorably unable to contain her happiness. She shared the photo of her new engagement ring on Twitter and Instagram, and she captioned them both with a simple, "Yes," followed by a diamond ring emoji. According to People, Michele and Reich first started dating last summer in July 2017. In November 2017, Michele dished to the magazine about how happy she is, and she said,

When I’m not working, I’m at home with my cat, with my family, with my boyfriend, with the people that I love ... I’m very happy and I think that you can tell. I don’t really talk a lot about my personal life, but I’m also the kind of person where I always say, ‘You will see how happy I am just by looking at my face.’ I can’t hide it.

I don't think there was any chance of hiding her happiness after the proposal, and even though you can't see her face, Michele still appears so overjoyed by the news in the photo.

Michele didn't provide any details of the proposal beyond hinting that it possibly took place on the beach (since that's where the photo was taken), but fans didn't need any more information in order to be excited for Michele and her good news.

The love began pouring in on Twitter.

Some fans might have been feeling over-emotional about the engagement news because of all that Michele has been through in her past. Michele dated Cory Monteith, her Glee costar and love interest on the show, for almost two years until Monteith died unexpectedly in 2013.

Many Michele supporters shared how happy they are for the star because they believe she deserves "all the happiness in the world" after enduring such tragedy and heartbreak.

When news of Monteith's death broke, fans were devastated, and Michele was understandably heartbroken. Michele spoke to ELLE in November 2013, and she told the magazine about how she dealt with Monteith's death when she said,

I know that Cory would want nothing more than for me to take this situation and use it to help people ... It's very hard, and you have to be very strong to come out of this alive, but I think by doing the best for myself, by showing that you don't have to lose yourself, maybe someone else will feel some sort of strength or comfort.

Nearly five years after Monteith's death, Michele seems to have once again found love and happiness with her fiancé Reich. There aren't many photos of Michele and Reich together on her social media accounts, but she did share this sweet photo of the pair on Twitter in January that she captioned, "Couples retreat!"

Michele and Reich seem to like the beach a lot, because Michele shared a couple videos on her Instagram Story on Sunday, April 29 that showed what looks to be couple holding hands on the beach. The first video showed the pair holding hands with the ocean in the background, and Michele captioned it, "Still can't believe this..."

The next video showed Michele holding up her hand with her new engagement ring, and it was captioned, "Turned into this!"

If I were inclined to put those videos together as puzzle pieces revealing how the proposal went down, then I'd venture to guess that a beach stroll turned into the proposal — and I kinda can't handle how romantic and adorable that is.

Of course, I can't know for sure it that's exactly how it happened, but Michele seems super happy with the end result, so I guess it doesn't really matter if we know all the details. Congrats, Lea!