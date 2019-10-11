Just in time for autumn, Le Pain Quotidien decided to spice things up — quite literally — with their new fall menu. Your fur baby will be especially excited about one item in particular. Starting on National Pumpkin Day (Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019), Le Pain Quotidien's PAWmpkin Spiced Latte for dogs will be available in select locations in New York City. This dog-friendly version of the beloved Pumpkin Spice Latte is too cute to pass up on, and you can finally snap that adorable sippin' selfie of the two of you.

The new PAWmpkin Spiced Latte is actually an “off-menu” item, but you'll definitely want to order it for your furry friend to try. Walk up to the counter and order like a pro. Get a latte for yourself and your dog by saying you want a PAWmpkin Spiced Latte. The doggy latte contains Le Pain Quotidien's organic pumpkin puree in a pup-sized cup that'll be a real treat for your four-legged friend. The best parts are that the specialty drink will look super cute on your pup's 'Gram and it's free.

The only catch is that it's just available at two locations in Manhattan. Stop by either the Le Pain Quotidien Mineral Springs location on 67th and Central Park West, or the Sailboat Pond location on 74th and Fifth Ave. Both are located in Central Park, so they're a perfect (or pawfect) stop to make on your daily walk together. If you're able to snag a drink for your dog, be sure to get in some super cute pictures of them enjoying themselves, and post on Instagram with a caption like, "I love my pup a pumpkin spice latte."

You can also get in on the festive fun by ordering one of the sips on the new seasonal menu. There's an organic Pumpkin Spiced Latte, but if you're all pumpkin'd out at the moment, you may want to try the organic hot apple cider, organic chai latte, or organic cranberry ginger spritz.

This is actually the first time Le Pain Quotidien is getting into the PSL game. As a basic witch who loves a good fall drink, I totally support this because once fall hits, I want pumpkin-flavored everything all day, every day. Le Pain Quotidien's PSL includes the organic pumpkin puree that's in the PAWmpkin Spiced Latte, and according to the press release, it also contains half the sugar you may find in other PSLs.

Though, the real deal of it all is being able to enjoy a delicious drink with your fur baby. I've already texted my bestie who lives in The Big Apple that she should definitely treat her pup to a PSL on Oct. 26. I can't wait to see the pictures and how happy the pumpkin treat makes her.

If you're near a participating Le Pain Quotidien, consider grabbing PSLs for you and your doggy to enjoy. You could even surprise your pup by bringing home a PAWmpkin Spiced Latte before cuddling up for a spice and chill night of watching your favorite fall movies together.