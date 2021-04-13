If you can't get enough of watching people flirt, date, and fall in love on TV, mark your calendars: Love Is Blind alum Lauren Speed-Hamilton is hosting Match Me If You Can, a new show on MTV that gives eight stars from other reality dating franchises a second chance at romance. You might recognize the contestants from your favorite shows, but the pairings will be totally unexpected.

The cast includes Bachelor Nation fan favorites Eric Bigger and Onyeka Ehie, Too Hot to Handle star Harry Jowsey, Love Island USA contestant Kyra Green, Ashley Brooke Mitchell and Natalie Negrotti from The Challenge, Are You the One? contestant Kylie Smith, and The Circle's Joey Sasso. Of course, Lauren is uniquely qualified to host this show — she met her husband, Cameron Hamilton, on Love Is Blind. They got engaged without having ever laid eyes on each other and tied the knot just weeks later.

"Me, having found love myself on reality TV — which doesn't always happen and isn't always successful — it was just really cool being on the other side, being the host, having that perspective, being around my peers, and kind of offering them advice where I can," Lauren tells Elite Daily. "We're just seeing what happens when you bring these huge personalities together to date each other."

The show airs in partnership with Pepsi Mango, the soda brand's first new permanent flavor in five years. Describing both the show and the soda, Lauren says, "You don't expect them to be together, but once they're together, it's good and sweet."

For Lauren, the show's focus on unexpected pairings resonates on a deeply personal level. "I think that's the fun and exciting part about love — that it happens when you least expect it, sometimes," she explains. "Me and Cam are a surprising match, too. I'm a city girl from Detroit, he's a country boy from Maine."

MTV

Will Match Me If You Can lead to more reality TV success stories like Lauren's? Only time will tell.

Match Me If You Can debuts through commercial break takeovers during The Challenge: Double Agents on Wednesday, April 21 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on MTV. It will also be available on MTV's YouTube channel and on-demand on Pluto TV.