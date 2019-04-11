It's been a rollercoaster of a year for Khloé Kardashian. From giving birth to her first daughter, True to going through a very public cheating scandal with the father of her daughter and her ex-boyfriend, Tristan Thompson, Kardashian has been through the ringer. But now, at the one-year anniversary of the aforementioned cheating scandal, it appears as though Kardashian is doing just fine. Her close friend Larsa Pippen's quote about Khloé Kardashian a year after everything went down certainly would imply that the mom and entrepreneur has moved on.

Of course, no one would blame Kardashian for needing time to heal and truly get over what happened with Thompson. After all, news broke that Thompson had reportedly cheated on Kardashian mere days before she gave birth to their daughter. It was a lot, and since then, Thompson has been involved in yet another reported cheating scandal with longtime Kardashian-Jenner family friend, Jordyn Woods.

But now it appears that the 34-year-old mother of True is doing well. At the boohooMAN x Quavo launch event in Los Angeles on Wednesday, April 10, Kardashian family friend Pippen revealed that the Good American designer was doing "great," and that she was "amazing," according to Us Weekly.

Of course, aside from the anniversary of the cheating scandal, Kardashian is likely looking forward to her daughter's first birthday and doesn't have time for any negativity. In addition to her update on how Kardashian is doing, Pippen also revealed that she is super excited for True's upcoming birthday party. "It’s going to be so much fun," she told Us Weekly.

Clearly, it seems that Kardashian has got bigger and better things on the horizon. Previously, a source had told Us Weekly that Kardashian was already on the up and up just a little over a month after news broke that Thompson had reportedly kissed Woods. "Khloé is doing really well,” the source said. "She’s loving being a mom and happy to have the Jordyn and Tristan drama behind her. She’s looking forward to the future, not the past."

And while it might be easy for Kardashian to stay angry at her ex, another source has revealed that she isn't going to let Thompson's actions impact their daughter. "True is such a blessing," another source told Us Weekly. "Khloé is grateful she has her daughter. She is never going to take True away from Tristan as long as he’s a good father to True and [does] his part," the source continued.

"Khloé will always allow Tristan to be in True’s life as much as he can be," the source continued. "She’s not a bitter or petty person. Khloé wants a healthy environment for True." Kardashian really is doing great, as Pippen said. While she's been through a lot, she still has her family, her friends, and her daughter by her side. At the end of the day, that's what matters most. Hopefully, as time goes on, Kardashian will be able to forget the cheating scandal and focus purely on her daughter and herself.