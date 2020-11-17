Celebrities like Lil Pump, 50 Cent, and Kid Rock voiced their support for Donald Trump in the 2020 election, while others like Lady Gaga and Taylor Swift backed Joe Biden. In past interviews, Lana Del Rey mentioned her political views are somewhere in the middle, so fans speculated she may have voted Republican in 2020 and was too afraid to be open about it. Lana Del Rey's response to rumors she voted for Trump sets the record straight, however.

The singer first addressed the rumors on Nov. 4 by calling out a fan who assumed what party she supported this year. "I just KNOW Elizabeth voted for Trump, I wish I could look up her voting records. Something doesn’t sit right with me," they tweeted.

Del Rey made it clear she didn't like all the speculation surrounding her political views. "Go. F**k. Yourself," she told the fan, who revealed they have the singer tattooed on their arm. That comment didn't sit well with Del Rey, either, causing her to fire back, "Read what u wrote hoe."

Since the star neither confirmed nor denied she voted for Trump, people were convinced more than ever that she aligned herself with the Republican party. Take a look at Del Rey's heated exchange with the fan below.

Now, a week later, Del Rey has come back to officially put the Trump rumors to rest. "Again not that I believe it’s anyone’s business at all-but I made it clear who I voted for," she tweeted on Nov. 17.

"And I don’t glamorize tough relationships. Relationships can just be tough. Period. Every other singer sings about the same damn thing. Always have, Probably always will," she added, referencing the controversy over some of her lyrics, which some critics think glamorize abusive relationships.

Those who regularly keep up with Del Rey will know she's been retweeting Joe Biden and Kamala Harris' posts, and on Nov. 7, she even congratulated the pair for winning the election, proving she really did make it clear whose side she was on.

Del Rey also addressed the backlash against her controversial mesh face mask, which she wore while meeting fans at a book signing in October. "The mask had plastic on the inside. They’re commonly sewn in by stylists these days. I don’t generally respond to articles because I don’t care. But there ya go. Same goes for everyone’s masks in my video. I’m lucky enough to have a team of people who can do that," she explained.

Hopefully, fans received the answers they were looking for.