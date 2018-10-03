Count Lana del Rey among those who are fed up with Kanye West’s support of President Donald Trump. The singer took to Instagram to express her utter dismay at West’s sympathetic social media posts about Trump as well as his call to abolish the 13th Amendment. And let me tell you, Lana del Rey’s reaction to Kanye West’s 13th Amendment tweet is a killer. She laid out all her points and made sure the rapper knew exactly how she was feeling.

To give you some background on the situation: on Sunday, Sept. 30, West used Twitter and Instagram to share his support for Donald Trump as well as to call for the abolishment of the 13th Amendment. The 13th Amendment abolished slavery and involuntary servitude except in cases where they can be used as punishment for a crime. The Amendment reads, “Neither slavery nor involuntary servitude, except as a punishment for crime whereof the party shall have been duly convicted, shall exist within the United States, or any place subject to their jurisdiction."

In his Twitter post, West is wearing a red Make America Great Again hat. Here’s what he wrote to go along with the photo:

this represents good and America becoming whole again. We will no longer outsource to other countries. We build factories here in America and create jobs. We will provide jobs for all who are free from prisons as we abolish the 13th amendment. Message sent with love

West posted the same exact thing on Instagram and it was there that del Rey gave him a mouthful.

Here’s what del Rey wrote in the comments of the post:

Trump becoming our president was a loss for the country but your support of him is a loss for the culture. I can only assume you relate to his personality on some level. Delusions of Grandeur, extreme issues with narcissism — none of which would be a talking point if we weren’t speaking about the man leading our country. If you think it’s alright to support someone who believes it’s OK to grab a woman by the pussy just because he’s famous — then you need an intervention as much as he does — something so many narcissists will never get because there just isn’t enough help for the issue. Message sent with the concern that it will never be addressed.

Yikes! Those are definitely some harsh words from del Rey, which is surprising because she performed at West’s wedding ceremony when he married Kim Kardashian in 2014. Clearly, politics have since soured whatever working or personal relationship the two had. In any case, everyone’s allowed to have their own opinions and del Rey obviously has hers.

She wasn’t the only star who went in on West, though. Chris Evans did, too, with an aggressively worded tweet. Here’s what he said:

There’s nothing more maddening than debating someone who doesn’t know history, doesn’t read books, and frames their myopia as virtue. The level of unapologetic conjecture I’ve encountered lately isn’t just frustrating, it’s retrogressive, unprecedented and absolutely terrifying.

It seems to me that West isn’t exactly making any friends right now. But I suppose that’s the price of being a little different ...and that is definitely what West is. Not in a bad way, though. He’s unique and that’s okay!