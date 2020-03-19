Lana Condor is not having it with Donald Trump after he referred to the COVID-19 pandemic as the "Chinese virus." The U.S. President has already caught a lot of backlash for his word choice, but Condor was one of the first celebrities to speak out on the matter. Lana Condor's tweet calling out Trump is something everyone can learn from.

You probably recognize Condor from her starring role in Netflix's fun rum-com To All The Boys I've Loved Before, but she showed a more serious side on March 18. The Vietnamese American actress slammed Trump in a lengthy Twitter message.

"You have no idea the ramifications your racist words & actions have on the Asian American community," she began. "You simply cannot even fathom the danger you are putting our community in. How dare you. You should be ashamed of yourself. "You call yourself a leader? You know what leaders do? They LEAD by setting good examples and ACTION. Something we've yet to see you do." The White House did not immediately respond to Elite Daily's request for comment on Condor's tweet.

"You need to take notes on Chinese billionaire Jack Ma who is ACTUALLY leading - by donating tests and millions of masks to AMERICA, bc you haven't," Condor continued. "Please. Be Better. So we aren't afraid to leave our house in fear someone will verbally or physically abuse us because of your xenophobia."

After seeing her message, Condor's followers applauded her for speaking up.

"YES LANA USE THAT DAMN PLATFORM. WE LOVE YOU," one fan tweeted.

"Thank you so much for this. please stay safe, angel," another fan wrote.

The same day Condor called Trump out, the White House doubled down on Twitter to defend his word choice.

"Spanish Flu. West Nile Virus. Zika. Ebola. All named for places. Before the media’s fake outrage, even CNN called it 'Chinese Coronavirus,'" they wrote. "Those trying to divide us must stop rooting for America to fail and give Americans real info they need to get through the crisis."

Shoutout to Condor for using her platform for good and speaking out on behalf of the Asian community.

