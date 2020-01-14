Even if you only saw 30 seconds of To All The Boys I've Loved Before, you know that the stars have major chemistry. So, it's no surprise that Lana Condor and Noah Centineo dating rumors swept the nation when the movie hit Netflix in August 2018. In a Teen Vogue interview published on Jan. 14, Condor explains that she and Centineo suddenly got serious about discouraging shippers after the rumor mill began to impact her actual boyfriend, Anthony De La Torre.

"I love Noah with all my heart, but the switch was when people started attacking Anthony online," she told Teen Vogue. "That was when I realized as much as I can show my love and my friendship to Noah… I can't be that private with Anthony, because people are starting to be really hurtful to him."

This isn't the first time she's addressed the fervor surrounding her on-screen chemistry with Centineo. “Noah and I definitely encouraged the speculation,” Lana told Cosmopolitan in February 2019. “But it’s because we believe in the story and the characters and we genuinely love each other. You can truly love someone in a very platonic way.”

In the same interview with Cosmopolitan, Condor opened up about some fans' reactions to discovering that she had been privately dating De La Torre behind-the-scenes. “It was so hurtful for both of us,” she lamented. “This is supposed to be a good thing. Why are you ­coming for someone who has no part of this story? If you say you support me, why would you hurt someone I love?”

Randy Shropshire/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Luckily, Condor noted that fans have since come around to her IRL love — and that's a good thing because he sounds like an amazing guy. "He's been by my side through everything," she shared. "He's such an amazing person and has been an integral part of me staying literally sane.”

If you're worried there's any sort of awkward beef between De La Torre and Centineo, don't be. Condor told Teen Vogue that her actual boyfriend and both of her on-screen boyfriends actually get along great.

“It was so funny because Noah and Jordan [Burtchett, who plays John Ambrose] met Anthony both at the same time,” she recounted. “They came over to my house. It was so cute, because it almost felt like —”

At this point, De La Torre, who had been present during the interview, interrupted to quip, “Your three boyfriends meeting each other?”

“Like my three boyfriends all meeting each other,” Condor confirmed.

Tibrina Hobson/FilmMagic/Getty Images

In general, De La Torre seems supportive of Condor's career. Even after seeing that steamy jacuzzi scene from To All the Boys I Loved Before, De La Torre joked, “I'm just like, ‘All right. This is my life now. It's all good.'”

OK, so let's all be mega happy for our girl Lana. Sounds like she's managed to snag success and true love.